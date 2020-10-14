Market Size of Coal Bed Methane Market Forecast Report 2019-2027

Global Coal Bed Methane Market – Overview

Natural gas is among the fastest growing forms of energy and has been gaining a significant share of in the global energy sector. Because of its cleaner existence, natural gas has been increasingly catching up with crude oil as a viable fuel alternative. However, its depleting resources has led to questions on its sustainability and has thus presented growth opportunity for non-conventional gas sources such as coal bed methane. With substantial chunk of these reserves still unexplored, the global market coal bed methane is expected to witness a highly promising rate of growth in coming years.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market – Competitive Landscape

The overall vendor landscape of the global coal bed methane market is a consolidated one with the presence of handful notable brands operating in the market space. These companies provide a diverse portfolio in the global market in terms of both services as well as products for the operator companies. Their services are highly integrated all across the supply value chain.

Some of the key companies in the global market for coal bed methane are BG Group, Petronas, PetroChina, Great Eastern Energy, Origin Energy, Santos, Dart Energy, and Arrow Energy among others. Of these, Arrow Energy and BG Group account for a larger share in the global market. The companies in the market are focused towards providing higher quality services and products in order to cater to the demands of their end users.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous factors that are defining the growth curve of the global coal bed methane market. One of the key driving factor for the market development has been the depleting traditional natural gas reserves, which in turn has led to increased focus on using non-traditional sources of gas such as the coal bed methane. In addition to this, it is projected that the recoverable non-traditional sources of gas such as the coal bed methane are much more in number than the traditional gas resources. There is still a substantial chunk of sources currently unexplored. This provides massive growth opportunities for the development of the global coal bed methane market in the coming years of the forecast period. In addition to this, rise in the extraction and exploration activities on a global scale is also expected to drive the growth of the global coal bed methane market in the coming years of the forecast period. Another important driving factor is the increased levels of investments and funding to improve the drilling and exploration activities for coal bed methane.

Global Coal Bed Methane Market – Geographical Outlook

There are four main regional segments of the global coal bed methane market namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Of these, currently, the global market for coal bed methane is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. The US in particular has been the key contributor for the growth of the North America market followed by Canada. The growth of the North America market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for sustainable fuel the countries such as the US and Canada. Also, increasing cry to reduce the dependencies on traditional natural gas sources is also a key growth factor for the regional market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to show a highly encouraging rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the increasing drilling activities in coal-rich nations such as India, China, Australia, and Indonesia among others.

