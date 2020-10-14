Lease Management Market: Verified Value and Volume Forecasts up to 2030

Lease management software or platform helps real estate executives to prepare, examine, and allocate lease and its relevant documentation. Lease management software provides a consolidated database that stores all information related to lease and enables end-users to efficiently manage lease outlays, prepare abstracts, and examines lease financial information.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Lease Management Market

Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) negatively impacts the lease management market. Shutdown or closure of construction business due to social distancing is expected to result in a significant dip in the deployment of lease management for the year 2020 and 2021, which is expected to negatively impact the lease management market.

Increasing Focus on Adoption of SaaS Models Expected to Drive the Global Lease Management Market

Adoption of cloud technology is one of the significant innovations in the software industry. The shifting focus toward cloud has empowered various software developers to focus more on technological upgrades in terms of lease management solutions. SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) – based solutions enable end-users to cancel services at any time as well as pay per use based on their requirement. The SaaS model enables real estate enterprises to easily integrate different types of software or platforms across the leasing portfolio.

The SaaS model also supports multi-vendor software compatibility along with legacy systems. The SaaS model allows real estate executives to integrate lease management platforms with advanced payment solutions for seamless & easy transactions. These platforms allow easy process integration, well-organized lease administration management, and effective energy utilization. Thus, large-size organizations are majorly focusing on the utilization of cloud platforms for their operational needs. The deployment of SaaS-based software helps numerous organizations to meet multifaceted lease management challenges.

The impact of this driver is expected to be high during the forecast period. Adoption of lease management is increasing across the globe, owing to increasing focus toward adoption of the SaaS model. This is expected to boost the global lease management market in the next few years.

Increasing Demand for Managed or Outsourced Services Expected to Hamper the Lease Management Market

As enterprises are progressing, difficulties related to tackling lease data are also growing. To resolve this issue, organizations need advanced technological solutions that includes cloud-based as well as AI-based solutions. However, managing these advanced solutions in-house might become a challenge for real-estate companies as these solutions entail a high cost for hiring technicians and spending on their training with regards to the software update them from time to time. Therefore, many real estate companies outsource these services to lease management service providers to save this cost.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Lease Management Market