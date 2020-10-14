Laptop Docking Station Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Share, Size, Application, Production, Revenue and Forecast to 2027

The laptop docking station is an electronic device that is used for plug-in different electronic gadgets into one standard peripheral. In the global docking station market, i.e., the parent market, the laptop docks segment holds the largest market share with 71.0%, which shows that the significant portion of docks is used in a laptop. Few popular laptop docking stations are StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dual-4K Docking Station, Targus USB 3.0 Dual Video Docking Station with Power, Anker USB 3.0 Docking Station, Kensington USB 3.0 Docking Station, and Toshiba Dynadock V3.0+. The laptop docking station market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several market players. The vendors are continuously focusing on the launch of compact graphics laptop docking stations

MARKET DYNAMICS

The laptop docking stations help in the expansion of the connectivity options of the laptop and make it a more versatile machine by adding ports such as Ethernet LAN ports, additional USB ports, and video connections as well. These products enable the laptops to connect with other devices and convert it into a desktop computer. Users can connect their laptops with the universal port replicator to use monitor, external USB hard drive, printer, keyboard, mouse, speakers, etc. Moreover, most of the docks are compatible with PC platforms, Chrome OS, Mac, Android, and Linux, which drive the market further. One of the major factors driving the laptop docking station market is the growing popularity of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) work culture for reducing the expenses and increasing efficiency, and flexibility. However, the limitations of USB 3.0 docking stations might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Laptop docking station market is segmented on the basis of connectivity, port, and application. Based on connectivity, the Laptop docking station market is segmented into: Wired, and Wireless. On the basis of port, the market is segmented into: Single, Double, and Multiple. Based on application, the Laptop docking station market is segmented into: Commercial, and Residential.

