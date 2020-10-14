Laboratory Glassware Market: Industry Growth Drivers, Restraints, Supply and Demand Risk

Global Laboratory Glassware Market: An Overview

Research is essential for sustainable growth and economy development. The development of new chemicals to address future needs is one of the biggest challenge of the twenty-first century. The development of lightweight materials is one of the top priorities in chemical materials research providing the pathway to laboratory glassware market. The laboratory glassware are precise and accurate and hence, provides the unique solution to various end-users. The laboratory glassware are the products such as pipets, tubes, watch glass used in laboratories for chemical testing and research, by various end-user industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. The laboratory glassware products are made up of materials that can remain stable at the different range of temperature. The laboratory glassware products support students and staff to develop practical skills at all the stages of education. The rising need of instruments for purification and separation of molecules and growing genomics-based research are some of the factors driving laboratory glassware market.

Global Laboratory Glassware Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of research laboratories around the world is increasing the demand for laboratory glassware market. The increasing interest of students towards innovation in academic institutes is further enhancing the laboratory glassware market. A few dozen companies market a broad range of laboratory glassware products in competition with many small to medium companies. Laboratory glassware products are made up of borosilicate glass and increasing demand for the borosilicate glass due to its extraordinary features like minimum thermal expansion, high resistance to shock increases market for laboratory glassware. The government of most of the countries is providing funds for research and development primarily in emerging countries is also the driving factor for laboratory glassware market.

The growth of laboratory glassware market is coupled with the growth of petro chemistry, polymer chemistry and other industries like a pharmaceutical. Many manufacturers of laboratory glassware are heavily dependent upon exports for commercial success. The major export market for laboratory glassware is Asia and New Zealand for medical equipment and Europe and the United States for scientific equipment. The presence of alternatives to laboratory glassware such as laboratory plastic ware are which are more economical then laboratory glassware is expected to hamper the growth of laboratory glassware market.

Global Laboratory Glassware Market: Segmentation

Globally, the laboratory glassware market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user as follows:

On the basis of product type, the global laboratory glassware market is segmented as:

Beakers

Stirrers

Tubes

Watch glasses

Pipets

Funnels

Flasks

Burets

Others

On the basis of end-user, the global laboratory glassware market is segmented as:

Chemical Laboratory

Pharmaceutical Laboratory

Food Testing Laboratory

Research centres

Forensic Laboratory

Others

Laboratory Glassware Market: Regional Outlook

America has been the leader in innovation and research. To remain at the forefront, the United States from North America region is continuing to invest in research and development which will boost the laboratory glassware market. However South Korea, Germany and Japan are expending higher share of GDP to research and development at a faster rate than a United States which will further enhance the growth of laboratory glassware market. Overall the laboratory glassware market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Global Laboratory Glassware Market: Market Players

Some of the key manufactures of laboratory glassware are as follows:

Bellco Glass, Inc.

Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC

DURAN Group

Corning Incorporated

Quark Enterprises

Hamilton Laboratory Glass

Eagle Laboratory Glass Company

BOROSIL

Sibata Scientific technology Ltd.

Glassco Laboratory Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

SCAM Lab Glass

Tianbao Glass Instrument.

Shanghai Heqi Glassware

SciLabware Limited

