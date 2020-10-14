ISO-paraffins Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Idemitsu

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global ISO-paraffins market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ISO-paraffins market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ISO-paraffins report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ISO-paraffins report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ISO-paraffins market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ISO-paraffins market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ISO-paraffins market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ISO-paraffins market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ISO-paraffins market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ISO-paraffins Market Research Report: ExxonMobil Chemical, Shell, Idemitsu, Total S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, INEOS, Braskem, Luan Group, Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

Global ISO-paraffins Market Segmentation by Product: C7-8

C8-9

C10-11

C11-12

C11-13

C13-14

Others



Global ISO-paraffins Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Others



The ISO-paraffins Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ISO-paraffins market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ISO-paraffins market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ISO-paraffins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ISO-paraffins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ISO-paraffins market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ISO-paraffins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ISO-paraffins market?

Table of Contents:

1 ISO-paraffins Market Overview

1.1 ISO-paraffins Product Overview

1.2 ISO-paraffins Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 C7-8

1.2.2 C8-9

1.2.3 C10-11

1.2.4 C11-12

1.2.5 C11-13

1.2.6 C13-14

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global ISO-paraffins Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global ISO-paraffins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global ISO-paraffins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America ISO-paraffins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe ISO-paraffins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America ISO-paraffins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global ISO-paraffins Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ISO-paraffins Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by ISO-paraffins Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players ISO-paraffins Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ISO-paraffins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ISO-paraffins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ISO-paraffins Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ISO-paraffins Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in ISO-paraffins as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ISO-paraffins Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ISO-paraffins Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global ISO-paraffins Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global ISO-paraffins Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America ISO-paraffins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America ISO-paraffins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe ISO-paraffins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe ISO-paraffins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America ISO-paraffins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America ISO-paraffins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global ISO-paraffins by Application

4.1 ISO-paraffins Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints & Coatings

4.1.2 Metalworking

4.1.3 Agrochemical Formulation

4.1.4 Polymers

4.1.5 Cleaning

4.1.6 Personal Care

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global ISO-paraffins Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global ISO-paraffins Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global ISO-paraffins Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions ISO-paraffins Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America ISO-paraffins by Application

4.5.2 Europe ISO-paraffins by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins by Application

4.5.4 Latin America ISO-paraffins by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins by Application

5 North America ISO-paraffins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe ISO-paraffins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America ISO-paraffins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ISO-paraffins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE ISO-paraffins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ISO-paraffins Business

10.1 ExxonMobil Chemical

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ExxonMobil Chemical ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil Chemical ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Shell

10.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Shell ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.2.5 Shell Recent Development

10.3 Idemitsu

10.3.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

10.3.2 Idemitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Idemitsu ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Idemitsu ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.3.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

10.4 Total S.A.

10.4.1 Total S.A. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Total S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Total S.A. ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Total S.A. ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.4.5 Total S.A. Recent Development

10.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

10.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.5.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Development

10.6 INEOS

10.6.1 INEOS Corporation Information

10.6.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 INEOS ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 INEOS ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.6.5 INEOS Recent Development

10.7 Braskem

10.7.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.7.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Braskem ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Braskem ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.7.5 Braskem Recent Development

10.8 Luan Group

10.8.1 Luan Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Luan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Luan Group ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Luan Group ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.8.5 Luan Group Recent Development

10.9 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals

10.9.1 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals ISO-paraffins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals ISO-paraffins Products Offered

10.9.5 Yitai Ningneng Fine Chemicals Recent Development

11 ISO-paraffins Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ISO-paraffins Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ISO-paraffins Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”