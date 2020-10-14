Internet of Things (IoT) in Healthcare Market Research Along With COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Advancement and Outlook 2027

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “IoT in Healthcare Market, By Component (Hardware [Portable {On-body Wearable, Others}, Non-Portable], Software, Services), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Clinical Operations, Patient Monitoring, Connected Imaging, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals, Clinics & Laboratories), By Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Zigbee, RFID, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”. The global IoT in healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 469.4 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2019 to 2027. North America held the highest market share for IoT in healthcare market in 2019.

The internet connected devices has been introduced to monitor and diagnose patients in various forms. Tracking health information is vital for most of the patients whether the data comes from electrocardiograms, fetal monitors, blood glucose levels or temperature monitors. Most of these measures require follow-up interaction with healthcare professionals creating an opportunity for smarter electronic devices for delivering more valuable data by reducing the need for direct physician-patient interaction.

Most of the hospitals have started installing ‘smart beds’ enabling them to detect when the patient is attempting to get up and when it is occupied. It can also self-adjust to ensure the appropriate support and pressure is applied to the patient without manual intervention. Another benefit of IoT in healthcare is integration with home medical dispensers for automatically uploading data on cloud when medication which requires attention for cases when medication isn’t taken or any other case which requires the health professionals to be alerted.

The IoT technology implementations is likely to raise concerns regarding data security and privacy. Most of the devices us secure communication methods with the cloud but can still be vulnerable to the hackers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has offered guidelines regarding the medical devices and asked regulators to monitor the connected devices used by the patients.

The IoT in healthcare market can be segmented into component, application, end-use, and technology. By component, the industry can be classified into hardware, software and services. The hardware component has been further classified into portable diagnostic devices and non-portable diagnostic devices. The portable diagnostic devices are further segmented into on-body wearable and others. By application, the industry is segmented into telemedicine, medication, management, clinical operations, patient monitoring, connected imaging and others. By end-use, the industry is classified into hospitals, pharmaceuticals and laboratories. The IoT in healthcare industry has been segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Zigbee, RFID, and others which include cellular, satellite, Zwave, and EnOcean.

North America IoT in healthcare market is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Growing digitization in healthcare management systems across major hospitals, clinics and healthcare institutions is expected to drive the IoT in healthcare market over the forecast period. The U.S. had the highest market share compared to Canada and Mexico catering the industry demand for North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Emerging economies such as India and China is expected to support the demand by holding about 60% of the market revenue from these countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Key industry participants of the IoT in healthcare market are AdhereTech Inc., Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Inc., General Electric Company, Ericsson AB, Honeywell International, Medtronic Inc., SAP SE, Vodafone and Zebra Technologies. Some of the key factors attributing to the players are the global competitiveness, mergers and acquisitions and new product launches along with having forward and backward integration strategies.

Market Segmentation:

IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Component

Hardware Portable Diagnostic Devices On-body Wearable Others Non-Portable Diagnostic Devices

Software

Services

IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Application

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Clinical Operations

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Others

IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis, by End-Use

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Clinics & Laboratories

IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

NFC

Zigbee

RFID

Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zwave, EnOcean)

IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



