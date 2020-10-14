Identity Analytics Market Competitive Outlook | Oracle, LogRhythm, Centrify, Prolifics, Brainwave

The Identity Analytics market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. With this report you can focus on the data and realities of the ICT industry which keeps you on the right path. This market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

Identity analytics solutions combine the power of advanced analytics and big data in order help for detecting identity-related risks within organization’s IT infrastructures. Identity analytics solutions are gaining high acceptance due to the growing demand among enterprises to automate critical identity-related access provision, authentication and de-provision. These solutions are mainly used for various applications such as, account management, customer management, fraud detection, GRC management, identity and access management, and others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Identity Analytics Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Increasing instances and complexity of identity-related data breaches and frauds resulting in heavy loss of revenue for various companies and organization that is enabling them to adopt identity analytics solutions, which is the key factor propelling the growth of identity analytics market. Moreover, development of cloud-based solutions & services and introduction of Ml/Ai-Powered solutions are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for identity analytics market in the coming years. However, lack of awareness and budget constraints are the major restraints for the growth of the identity analytics market.

Competitive Landscape: Identity Analytics market

1. Oracle

2. Verint Systems

3. LogRhythm

4. Quantum Secure

5. Hitachi ID Systems

6. Sailpoint Technologies

7. Centrify

8. Prolifics

9. Nexis GmbH

10. Brainwave GRC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global identity analytics market based on the component, application, deployment mode, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall identity analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the identity analytics market.

Chapter Details of Identity Analytics Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Identity Analytics Market Landscape

Part 04: Identity Analytics Market Sizing

Part 05: Identity Analytics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

