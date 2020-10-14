Global Corneal Topographers Market Industry Outlook Size Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

A new study on the global corneal topographers market was published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the corneal topographers market. TMR’s study offers valuable information about the corneal topographers market to illustrate how growth will discern during the forecast period of 2019–2027.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analysis, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), have been analyzed in TMR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the corneal topographers market for the forecast period.

Global Corneal Topographers Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The technology-intensive corneal topographers market is tracing a steady growth trajectory, despite unfavorable growth conditions brought in by the cost-prohibitive nature of these systems and the shortage of ophthalmologists. As found by several researches, there has been a staggering rise in ophthalmic incidences and ocular conditions. The National Eye Institute has found that, 36 Mn people in the U.S. were detected with ocular diseases in 2016. The rapid rise in the number of patients opting for vision correction procedures is likely to exert a profound influence on the vertical movement of the market.

Yet another cause of poor vision can be associated with the growing diabetic populace, since they are highly susceptible to developing cataract. With masses leading unhealthy and demanding lifestyles, regular consumption of packaged food and beverages is found to be the leading cause of diabetes. Growth in the patient base has attracted market players to leverage technology to develop topography-guided personalized laser treatment systems, with increased efficiency.

Authors of the report opine that, 2020 will be a crucial year for the corneal topographers market, as the sales of these systems will cross the US$ 1 Bn mark, and reach a value of ~US$ 1.4 Bn by 2027. Market players will continue to invest in research & development activities by leveraging technology, and establish their products as new gold standards in the corneal topographers landscape. For instance, in 2017, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG invested ~12% of its 2016-17 revenue for the development of technologically-advanced medical devices. Besides this, market players are also looking to make strategic acquisitions to move towards a consolidated market position.

Key Players of Corneal Topographers Market Report:

Key players in the global Corneal Topographers market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Competitive rivalry in the global corneal topographers market is considered to be moderate to high. The global corneal topographers market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of regional corneal topographer players. There is high competition among corneal topographer market players due to competitive pricing for the sales and marketing of products.

Strong competition in the global corneal topographers market is prompting companies to expand in regions with high growth potential, while maintaining their current share in the global corneal topographers market. In such a market scenario of the global corneal topographers market, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG focuses on its core business to stay ahead of its competitors. The company strives to expand its business in countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

