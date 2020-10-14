Global and United States Non-woven Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Non-woven Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Non-woven Tapes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Non-woven tapes are made with natural or synthetic fibers that have been interlocked mechanically, thermally, or chemically.Non-woven fabrics have a range of diverse properties. They can stretch, are absorbent, can repeal liquids, are washable, flame retardant, and more. Non-woven tapes can also be recycled after being used.
Segment by Type, the Non-woven Tapes market is segmented into
Polyester
Paper
Others
Segment by Application, the Non-woven Tapes market is segmented into
Medical & Hygiene
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Non-woven Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Non-woven Tapes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Non-woven Tapes Market Share Analysis
Non-woven Tapes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Non-woven Tapes business, the date to enter into the Non-woven Tapes market, Non-woven Tapes product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
3M Company
ATP Adhesive Systems Ag
Avery Dennison Corporation
BSN Medical
Berry Global Group
Coroplast Fritz Mller
Frimpeks
Gergonne Industrie
Intertape Polymer Group
Koan Hao Technology
Libatape Pharmaceutical
Lintec Corporation
Lohmann GmbH & Co
Medline Industries
Mercator Medical
Nichiban
Nitto Denko Corporation
Paul Hartmann
Poli-Tape Group
Scapa Group
Shurtape Technologies
Supertape Bv
Symbio
TESA SE
Teraoka Seisakusho
