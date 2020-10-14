Global and United States Non-woven Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Non-woven Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Non-woven Tapes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non-woven tapes are made with natural or synthetic fibers that have been interlocked mechanically, thermally, or chemically.Non-woven fabrics have a range of diverse properties. They can stretch, are absorbent, can repeal liquids, are washable, flame retardant, and more. Non-woven tapes can also be recycled after being used.

Segment by Type, the Non-woven Tapes market is segmented into

Polyester

Paper

Others

Segment by Application, the Non-woven Tapes market is segmented into

Medical & Hygiene

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Non-woven Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Non-woven Tapes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

3M Company

ATP Adhesive Systems Ag

Avery Dennison Corporation

BSN Medical

Berry Global Group

Coroplast Fritz Mller

Frimpeks

Gergonne Industrie

Intertape Polymer Group

Koan Hao Technology

Libatape Pharmaceutical

Lintec Corporation

Lohmann GmbH & Co

Medline Industries

Mercator Medical

Nichiban

Nitto Denko Corporation

Paul Hartmann

Poli-Tape Group

Scapa Group

Shurtape Technologies

Supertape Bv

Symbio

TESA SE

Teraoka Seisakusho

