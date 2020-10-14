Global and United States Household Insecticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Household Insecticides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Household Insecticides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Household insecticides include any substances applied to clothing, skin, or other surfaces to control or repel insects. Demand for insecticides is currently on the rise; ranging from sprays for controlling insect infestations in the kitchen, to weed killers for gardens and lawns and mosquito repellents for indoor or outdoor use. Household insecticides have been widely gaining acceptance to keep homes and gardens insect-free and to ensure safe and healthy living environment.
Home insecticide market growth is fuelled by the need for prevention of insect borne diseases. As cities are expanding to accommodate larger populations, they are increasingly becoming prone to suffer from pest infestation. Asia Pacific countries such as India and China have been favorable with increased urbanization and awareness of home pest control methods. Production and usage of insecticides made mandatory by EPA has made positive production and consumption conditions for home insecticides market in North America.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Household Insecticides Market
This report focuses on global and United States Household Insecticides QYR Global and United States market.
The global Household Insecticides market size is projected to reach US$ 16210 million by 2026, from US$ 11070 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Household Insecticides Scope and Market Size
Household Insecticides market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Household Insecticides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Household Insecticides market is segmented into
Mosquito & Fly Control
Rodent Control
Termite Control
Bedbugs & Beetle Control
Others
Segment by Application, the Household Insecticides market is segmented into
Supermarket
Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Drug Stores
Online Stores
Neighborhood Stores
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Household Insecticides market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Household Insecticides market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Household Insecticides Market Share Analysis
Household Insecticides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Household Insecticides business, the date to enter into the Household Insecticides market, Household Insecticides product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Dow Chemicals
Reckitt Benckiser
SC Johnson’s
Earth Chemicals
FMC Agricultural Solution
Joh Alex Niernsee
Jyoti Laboratories
…
