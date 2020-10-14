Global and United States Heat Resistant Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Heat Resistant Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Heat Resistant Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Heat resistant coatings also known as passive fire protection or intumescent coatings provide protection to equipment and structures from fire or flames with high temperature. These coatings are used to protect the spread of fire or lessen the damage caused by fire to surfaces. Heat resistant coatings are mostly used in the Civil Construction and Oil and Gas industries.

The automotive and other transportation industry in Asia-Pacific has been undergoing rapid growth in the recent years owing to the shifting manufacturing base from western economies. This is majorly due to the low costs of labor, along with the presence of large and approachable consumer base in the region. The automotive production in the region has been on the increase in the past few years and is expected to grow further at a significant rate, majorly in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Heat resistant coatings are employed during automotive manufacturing processes, majorly for automotive spline, exhausts, grills, and few electrical components. They aid in maintaining the color as well as providing necessary thermal and chemical resistance to the applied components. The booming automotive production activities in Asia-Pacific are expected to increase the consumption of heat resistant coatings in the region at a significant rate in the coming years.

The global Heat Resistant Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ 6531.9 million by 2026, from US$ 5121 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Heat Resistant Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Resistant Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Heat Resistant Coatings market is segmented into

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Modified Resins

Segment by Application, the Heat Resistant Coatings market is segmented into

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Heat Resistant Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Heat Resistant Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Heat Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis

Heat Resistant Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Heat Resistant Coatings business, the date to enter into the Heat Resistant Coatings market, Heat Resistant Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Akzo Nobel

Ancatt

Jotun

BASF

Contego International

Hempel Marine Paints

Nippon Paint

No Burn

Nullifire

Sherwin Williams

