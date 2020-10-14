Global and United States Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Ground Calcium Carbonate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Ground Calcium Carbonate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium carbonate is one of the most abundantly occurring minerals on earth and composes nearly four percent of earth’s crust. It exists naturally in the form of limestone, marbles and chalk formed by sedimentation over a period of time. It is one of the most versatile compounds and finds a variety of applications across a diverse set of industries including construction, steel, and agrochemicals among others.

The increasing demand from packaging and tissue paper application is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The demand for ground calcium carbonate in packaging and tissue paper application is rapidly gaining prominence. Ground calcium carbonate is used in this segment as it creates a porous base on the sheet of paper, due to its rhombohedral particle shape. Moreover, the ground calcium carbonate is hydrophobic and it releases water rapidly. Also, the tissue paper market is constantly growing with the rise in number of quick service restaurant (QSR), food and beverages (F&B) chains, and other associated outlets. These facilities prefer disposable napkins and paper towels since they do not require washing and eliminate the need for labor and are more hygienic when compared to their conventional cloth counterparts. This will in turn, propel the demand for ground calcium carbonate in the coming years.

Segment by Type, the Ground Calcium Carbonate market is segmented into

Top Size

Median Particle Size

Segment by Application, the Ground Calcium Carbonate market is segmented into

Paper

Plastics

Paints

Adhesives and Sealants

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ground Calcium Carbonate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ground Calcium Carbonate market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Share Analysis

Ground Calcium Carbonate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ground Calcium Carbonate business, the date to enter into the Ground Calcium Carbonate market, Ground Calcium Carbonate product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Imerys

J.M.Huber Corporation

Minerals Technolgies

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya

CARMEUSE

GLC Minerals

MARUO CALCIUM

