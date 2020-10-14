Global and United States Corrugated Board Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Corrugated Board Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Corrugated Board Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Corrugated board packaging technique is regarded as the biggest segment among the overall paperboard packaging technique. Corrugated Board is a high performance packaging material designed to pack, protect and promote products. Corrugated board is a combination of three sheets of paper, collectively called containerboard. The paper layers on the outside are known as the liners, or linerboard, while the fluted or wave-shaped material in the middle layer is called corrugating medium.

North America is the largest market for corrugated board packaging followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness better growth rate due to increasing growth in the end-user industries in countries such as China and India. In last few years there is a significant growth in consumption of corrugated box in India by processed food industry, fruits & vegetables suppliers, electronic industry and consumer durable goods industry.

The global Corrugated Board Packaging market size is projected to reach US$ 258580 million by 2026, from US$ 222970 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

Corrugated Board Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrugated Board Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Corrugated Board Packaging market is segmented into

Single Faced

Single Wall

Twin Wall

Triple Wall

Segment by Application, the Corrugated Board Packaging market is segmented into

Food And Beverages

Automotive

Personal Care

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Corrugated Board Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Corrugated Board Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Corrugated Board Packaging Market Share Analysis

Corrugated Board Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Corrugated Board Packaging business, the date to enter into the Corrugated Board Packaging market, Corrugated Board Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

I.Waterman (Box Makers)

Ariba

Kashi Pack Care

Klingele Papierwerke

