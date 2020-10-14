Global and United States Calcium Silicate Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Calcium Silicate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Calcium Silicate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Calcium silicate, also known as calcium orthosilicate, is a white powder derived from diatomaceous earth and limestone. It is obtained by reacting calcium oxide and silica in various ratios. Calcium silicate possesses properties such as high physical water absorption and low bulk density. Due to these special physical characteristics calcium silicate has several applications in the construction sector. It is also used as a food additive in the food processing industry.

The product is primarily employed as a substitute for asbestos in high-temperature insulation materials. Further, it is employed in the production of coatings, roofing products, and plastics. Rising use of these products in the construction sector is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period. Growing roof and floor tile needs on account of increasing new construction and refurbishment work are expected to have a positive impact on the calcium silicate demand over the forecast period. Growth and development of construction and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development is expected to be a driver for this market over the forecast period. However, raw material price volatility and low raw material availability are expected to challenge growth over the forecast period.

The global Calcium Silicate market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Calcium Silicate Scope and Market Size

Calcium Silicate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcium Silicate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Calcium Silicate market is segmented into

(2N) 99% Calcium Silicate

(3N) 99.9% Calcium Silicate

(4N) 99.99% Calcium Silicate

(5N) 99.999% Calcium Silicate

Segment by Application, the Calcium Silicate market is segmented into

Insulation

Paintings and Coatings

Fire Protection

Cement

Ceramics

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Calcium Silicate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Calcium Silicate market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Calcium Silicate Market Share Analysis

Calcium Silicate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Calcium Silicate business, the date to enter into the Calcium Silicate market, Calcium Silicate product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Promat International

Skamol

American Elements

Weifang Hongyuan Chemical

Johns Manville

Anglitemp

Bip Chemicals

2K Technologies

