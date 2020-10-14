Global and Japan Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Traffic Road Marking Coatings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Traffic road marking coatings play a vital role in maintaining the road safety, especially in four and six-lane highways. The coatings help ensure the smooth movement of traffic, thereby reducing the number of road accidents. These coatings are easy-to-apply, UV resistant, non-toxic, environment-friendly, and corrosion resistant. Apart from traffic guidance, traffic road marking coatings also act as a tool for warning, controlling, and providing information to drivers.
The growth and economic development of a country highly rely on road and transportation. The need for constant maintenance of these roads is also increasing because they are considered as one of the most crucial public assets. This in turn, will result in an increased demand for road line marking and traffic road marking coatings. The increasing number of new road constructions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global traffic road marking coatings market till 2023. The increasing number of newly constructed roads improve access to schools, markets, and hospitals. It also enhances the safety, level of comfort, and lower the vehicle operating costs. This in turn, will reduce the number of road accidents.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Traffic Road Marking Coatings market.
The global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Scope and Market Size
Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is segmented into
Paint
Thermoplastic
Preformed Polymer Tape
Epoxy
Segment by Application, the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is segmented into
Urban Road
Expressway
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Share Analysis
Traffic Road Marking Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Traffic Road Marking Coatings business, the date to enter into the Traffic Road Marking Coatings market, Traffic Road Marking Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Geveko Markings
LANINO
Dow Chemical Company
Sherwin-Williams Company
Asian Paints
Crown Technologies
Nippon Paint Holdings
SealMaster
