Global and Japan HVAC Refrigerant Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

A refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again. Many working fluids have been used for such purposes. Fluorocarbons, especially chlorofluorocarbons, became commonplace in the 20th century, but they are being phased out because of their ozone depletion effects. Other common refrigerants used in various applications are ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and non-halogenated hydrocarbons such as propane.

The growing emphasis on global warming and climate change has resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations for cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient households and workplaces worldwide. This has propelled building owners to renovate old buildings, including replacing or retrofitting existing HVAC equipment for making them more energy-efficient. These efforts to phase out the currently used refrigerants will lead to an increased demand for replacement of refrigerants, thereby aiding the growth in the HVAC refrigerant market.

Segment by Type, the HVAC Refrigerant market is segmented into

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganic

Segment by Application, the HVAC Refrigerant market is segmented into

Food Service

Food Processing

Supermarket

Cold Storage

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The HVAC Refrigerant market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the HVAC Refrigerant market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and HVAC Refrigerant Market Share Analysis

HVAC Refrigerant market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in HVAC Refrigerant business, the date to enter into the HVAC Refrigerant market, HVAC Refrigerant product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Airgas Refrigerants

Arkema

Chemours

Dongyue

Honeywell

Linde

