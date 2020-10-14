Global and Japan Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A conveyor belt is the carrying medium of a belt conveyor system (often shortened to belt conveyor). This report mainly focuses on the heavy weight conveyor belts for heavy duty. The covering material of heavy weight conveyor belts mainly used rubber and the skeleton material is nylon or steel wire. Heavy weight conveyor belts are widely used in steel, coal, cement, electricity, ports, mining, building materials and other industries.

Segment by Type, the Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts market is segmented into

Multiply Fabric Conveyer Belts

Steel Cord Conveyor Belts

Solid Woven Conveyor Belts

Segment by Application, the Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts market is segmented into

Mining

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

The key regions covered in the Heavy Weight Conveyor Belts market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Continental AG

Bridgestone

Fenner

Yokohama

Zhejiang Double Arrow

Sempertrans

Bando

Baoding Huayue

Zhejiang Sanwei

Shandong Phoebus

Wuxi Boton

Zhangjiagang Huashen

HSIN YUNG

Fuxin Shuangxiang

Anhui Zhongyi

QingDao Rubber Six

Hebei Yichuan

Smiley Monroe

