Global and Japan Curdlan Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Curdlan is a kind of lined beta-1,3-glucan, which is a high molecular mass polymer of glucose. Curdlan contains of β-(1,3) linked glucose deposits along with forming elastic gels when heated in aqueous solutions. It is also produced by non-pathogenic bacteria called as Agrobacterium biobar. Hence, the production of this curdlan by Alcaligenes faecalis bacteria is being produced to be used in gel production and other substances. Curdlan is a kind of neutral beta glucan polymer having few intra or interlinked chains which produces an exopolysaccharide by the help of soil bacteria. There are presence of various genes which are required for the production of curdlan that have been identified which produces curdlan in very large amounts for various applications. A membrane which is bounded by phosphatidlyserine synthase which is also necessary for the production of large amounts of curdlan having very high molecular mass which is used in various end use applications. Curdlan is used as a kind of gelling agents in various applications such as in a variety of food products, pharmaceuticals, building materials and is also has been approved as a food additive by the U.S. Food and Administration Department.

The global Curdlan market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the Curdlan market along with rising in production of Curdlan as a result of stabilizing agents used in various food applications. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Curdlan helps in improving various savory products thickening and is used by various manufacturers worldwide. Curdlan is also used as a stabilizing agent in various pharmaceutical drugs and medicines. Curdlan consists of physical properties which is helpful in improving batter aeration, better dough plasticity along with improved resistance to staling in bakery products. Hence, the global Curdlan market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Curdlan market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Curdlan market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Curdlan market is segmented into

Gum

Powder

Liquid

Others

Segment by Application, the Curdlan market is segmented into

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Curdlan market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Curdlan market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Curdlan Market Share Analysis

Curdlan market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Curdlan business, the date to enter into the Curdlan market, Curdlan product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Shandong Zhongke Biological Technology

Shanghai Trustin Chemical

Carbomer

Sigma-Aldrich

Haihang Industry

…

