Global and Japan Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Compound semiconductors materials are a compound which comprises of elements from more than two different groups in the periodic table. Compound semiconductors materials can be in binary form, ternary form and quaternary form among others. Depending upon the form types there are wide range of compound semiconductors available. On the basis of form type the compound semiconductor materials are classified as III-Vs, II-VIs and IV-IVs and sapphire among others. III-IVs crystallize in zinc blend structure while II-VIs has crystalline structure. Compound semiconductors materials offer wider choice of bandwidth than elemental semiconductors such as Si and Ge. Compound semiconductor materials offer higher electron mobility, wider band gap and lower thermal noise than elemental semiconductors. Compound semiconductor materials have ability to generate microwave signals.

The market for compound semiconductor materials was mainly driven by optoelectronics devices and wireless technologies. There is huge demand of compound semiconductor in optoelectronic devices. Rising demand for mobile and wireless devices has been the key factor in the growth of compound semiconductors in past few years. Compound semiconductor materials have properties such as wide temperature limits, high electron mobility and lower power consumption which are useful in electronic devices and equipment. Compound semiconductor materials are also used in light emission applications such as light emitting diodes (LED) and lasers. Due to high resistance to radiation and heat compound semiconductor materials are used in space applications where they are incorporated with solar cells mounted on satellites. Compound semiconductor materials are sensitive to magnetism and are hence used in sensor applications. Compound semiconductor materials are also used in optical data storage devices. In spite of so many applications, fragile crystal structure compared to silicon and higher manufacturing costs associated with compound semiconductor devices is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in next few years to come.

The global Compound Semiconductor Materials market size is projected to reach US$ 44530 million by 2026, from US$ 31650 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Compound Semiconductor Materials Scope and Market Size

Compound Semiconductor Materials market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Compound Semiconductor Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Compound Semiconductor Materials market is segmented into

III-Vs

II-VIs

IV-IVs

Sapphire

Segment by Application, the Compound Semiconductor Materials market is segmented into

Electrical And Electronic

Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Compound Semiconductor Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Compound Semiconductor Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Compound Semiconductor Materials Market Share Analysis

Compound Semiconductor Materials market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Compound Semiconductor Materials business, the date to enter into the Compound Semiconductor Materials market, Compound Semiconductor Materials product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Air Products And Chemicals

Cree

Dow Corning

Galaxy Compound Semiconductors

Momentive And Nichia

…

