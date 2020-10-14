Global and Japan Coir Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Coir market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Coir market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coir is a natural fiber, which is extracted from the husk of the coconut. It is the fibrous material found between the hard, internal shell and the outer coat of a coconut. Coir is native to the Asia Pacific region, specifically India and Srilanka, where coconut is produced in a large quantity and exported across the world. Currently, the global annual production of coir is 650 000 tones. Mainly the coastal region of India, produces around 60% of the total world supply of white coir fiber, whereas Sri Lanka produces around 36% of the total world brown fiber output. Over 50% of the coir produced annually throughout the world is consumed in the developing countries. Recently, countries such as Mexico, Indonesia, Vietnam and certain Caribbean countries have started to supply coir to the global market on a large scale.

The growing demand for eco-friendly products in the market is where coir should fast step in. It is a lightweight, soilless growing medium made from the fibers which are found between a ripe coconut’s shell and an outer surface. As it’s a material that occurs in nature, it’s completely renewable and is therefore considered an excellent choice for environmental sustainability. The efforts support the market expansion for coir and the Asia Pacific hopes to further increase production by streamlining the fiber collection process to meet demand. Research and development efforts are continuing to focus on the use of coir in geotextiles and other new applications as the market show promising prospects. The coir market also has many weaknesses and is facing real threats. It is under constant threat from other natural fibers and synthetics. The key reasons which are restraining the market to grow are the negligence towards the benefits of coir and its market. The market as a whole has not influenced government policies to improve its chances for competitiveness. Government policy assumes coir is a byproduct of the coconut industry, rather than an industry on its own. As a result, little thought, much less funding, has gone into improving the competitiveness of the coir industry. The government, for instance, has no long-term plans for modernization loans and no minimum standards for exporters of coir products.

Segment by Type, the Coir market is segmented into

Brown Fiber

White Fiber

Segment by Application, the Coir market is segmented into

Food Industry

Agriculture Industry

Upholstery Industry

Fishing Industry

Carpentry Industry

The key regions covered in the Coir market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Geewin Exim

SMS Exporters

Sai Cocopeat Export

Kumaran Coir

Allwin Coir

Travancore Cocotuft

BENLION COIR INDUSTRIES

Classic Coir

