Global and China Corrugated Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Corrugated packaging market includes secondary shipping corrugated boxes, primary corrugated boxes, and corrugated retail display stands, which are used for packing non-durable goods, durable goods, food and beverages, and non-food and non-manufacturing items (in wholesale trade and retail trade services).

Increasing preference for economical, eco-friendly, and light weight packaging by end-users such as electronics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food and beverages sectors, will remain a major factor driving the growth of corrugated packaging market through 2026. The flourishing Ecommerce sector is anticipated to play a pivotal role in escalating adoption of corrugated packaging. Furthermore, corrugated board is an eco-friendly packaging material, comprised of recyclable materials like used cardboard carton and old newspapers. Moreover, corrugated cardboard is often produced without the use of dyes or bleaches, thereby reducing its footprint and level of recyclability.

The global Corrugated Packaging market size is projected to reach US$ 245180 million by 2026, from US$ 216470 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Corrugated Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrugated Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Corrugated Packaging market is segmented into

Single Wall Board

Single Face Board

Double Wall Board

Triple Wall Board

Segment by Application, the Corrugated Packaging market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

Ecommerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Corrugated Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Corrugated Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Corrugated Packaging Market Share Analysis

Corrugated Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Corrugated Packaging business, the date to enter into the Corrugated Packaging market, Corrugated Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DS Smith Packaging

Packaging

International Paper

Menasha

Corrugated Container

Atlantic Corrugated Box

Wisconsin Packaging

Arabian Packaging

Cascades

Klabin

GWP

Mondi

TGI Packaging

Georgia-Pacific

Smurfit Kappa

Westrock

Rengo

Saica

Pratt Industries

Oji Holdings

