Global and China Cerium Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Cerium market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Cerium is a very soft and ductile metal which oxidizes very easily in the air. The metallic cerium is manufactured using metallothermic process which in turns gives cerium of higher purity. Cerium is used as catalysts and adhesives in numerous commercial applications. Cerium exhibits properties similar to that of calcium and accumulates in the bones in small amounts. Cerium can be found in small amounts in barley and tobacco plants.

The market for cerium was mainly driven by the growing demand for rare earth metal catalysts from various manufacturing sectors. In addition, there is huge demand for cerium in China and other Asian countries. Cerium is used in various applications such as polishing powder, adding colors in ceramics and glass, flints in lighters and in self-cleaning ovens. More exploration of unmined reserves and recycling of cerium metal from e-waste can provide opportunities for the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Cerium Market

This report focuses on global and China Cerium QYR Global and China market.

The global Cerium market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Cerium Scope and Market Size

Cerium market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cerium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cerium market is segmented into

Dispersion

Powder

Segment by Application, the Cerium market is segmented into

Electronics Sector

Manufacture

Construction

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cerium market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Cerium market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cerium Market Share Analysis

Cerium market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cerium business, the date to enter into the Cerium market, Cerium product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Avalon Rare Metals

China Minmetals Rare Earth

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth

Lynas

…

