Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026 | Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries

The report titled Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Energy Recovery Ventilation System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Research Report: Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, Trane, Nortek, Lennox International, Mitsubishi Electric, Greenheck, FUJITSU, Zehnder, LG Electronics, Renewaire, Ostberg

Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Segmentation by Product: Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount



Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Others



The Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy Recovery Ventilation System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wall-Mount

1.4.3 Ceiling-Mount

1.4.4 Cabinet-Mount

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Energy Recovery Ventilation System Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Energy Recovery Ventilation System Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Energy Recovery Ventilation System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Recovery Ventilation System Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Carrier (United Technologies)

12.1.1 Carrier (United Technologies) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Carrier (United Technologies) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Carrier (United Technologies) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Carrier (United Technologies) Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.1.5 Carrier (United Technologies) Recent Development

12.2 Johnson Controls

12.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Johnson Controls Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.3 Daikin Industries

12.3.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Daikin Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Daikin Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Daikin Industries Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.3.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

12.4 Trane

12.4.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.4.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Trane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Trane Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.4.5 Trane Recent Development

12.5 Nortek

12.5.1 Nortek Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nortek Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nortek Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nortek Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.5.5 Nortek Recent Development

12.6 Lennox International

12.6.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lennox International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lennox International Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.6.5 Lennox International Recent Development

12.7 Mitsubishi Electric

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

12.8 Greenheck

12.8.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

12.8.2 Greenheck Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Greenheck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Greenheck Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.8.5 Greenheck Recent Development

12.9 FUJITSU

12.9.1 FUJITSU Corporation Information

12.9.2 FUJITSU Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 FUJITSU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 FUJITSU Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.9.5 FUJITSU Recent Development

12.10 Zehnder

12.10.1 Zehnder Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zehnder Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zehnder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zehnder Energy Recovery Ventilation System Products Offered

12.10.5 Zehnder Recent Development

12.12 Renewaire

12.12.1 Renewaire Corporation Information

12.12.2 Renewaire Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Renewaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Renewaire Products Offered

12.12.5 Renewaire Recent Development

12.13 Ostberg

12.13.1 Ostberg Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ostberg Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ostberg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Ostberg Products Offered

12.13.5 Ostberg Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Energy Recovery Ventilation System Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Energy Recovery Ventilation System Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

