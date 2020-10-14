eHealth Market Business Impacts of COVID-19 | Growth by Top Companies and Global Industry 2027

Global eHealth Market: Overview

The global electronic health (eHealth) market is growing at a swift pace and is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years. Technological developments, innovations, and the use of electronic devices are augmenting the global eHealth market. The increasing adoption of these systems by medical practitioners across the globe is anticipated to offer promising opportunities for prominent players in the market.

The research report offers its readers an in-depth analysis of the global eHealth market, presenting insights into the latest trends, lucrative opportunities, and projections for the market in the near future. Historical information and growth prospects pertaining to the global market have been discussed at length in the scope of the study. In addition, a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape has been provided to offer a clear understanding of the overall market. The product portfolio and SWOT analysis of leading players operating in the global eHealth market have been highlighted in the research report.

Global eHealth Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global eHealth market has been gaining substantial popularity worldwide in the last few years. The growing awareness among hospitals and clinics regarding the benefits provided by eHealth systems is expected to accelerate the growth of the global market in the forecast period. Technological developments play a crucial role in the expansion of the global market. The rising use of tablets, smartphones, and laptops as a quick and easy mode of communication is likely to supplement the growth of the market.

On the flip side, concerns related to privacy and security of patient data and licensing issues are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global eHealth market in the next few years. In addition, the lack of reimbursement policies in developing nations is estimated to hamper the growth of the global eHealth market. Nevertheless, the rising focus of emerging nations on infrastructure development and key players making notable efforts to offer convenience for healthcare providers are predicted to generate promising growth opportunities for key players.

Global eHealth Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global eHealth market has been classified on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for a key share in the global market in the forecast period. High growth of this region can be attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of eHealth systems is expected to contribute substantially towards the development of the overall market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years, thanks to favorable government policies supporting the development of healthcare infrastructure. The presence of a large number of patients suffering from chronic diseases and high unmet medical needs, especially in developing nations, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the eHealth market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the eHealth market across the globe are Telecare Corporation, Epocrates, Inc., Motion Computing, Inc., and McKinsey & Company. The rising focus of these players on technological developments and innovation is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. As per the study, the competitive scenario of the global eHealth market is likely to intensify with a rising number of players in the near future.

Key Segments of the Global eHealth Market

Global eHealth Market, by Geography

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

