Drug Eluting Balloon Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, in detailed Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Drug Eluting Balloon Market – Snapshot

Drug eluting balloon is a semi-compliant angioplasty balloon, coated with anti-proliferative medicine. The medicine is ejected to the vessel walls during the inflation of the balloon. The balloons are inflated through application of nominal pressure. The active substance of the balloon is highly lipophilic in nature. Drug eluting balloon homogeneously delivers the drug to the vessel and prevents neointimal hyperplasia (proliferation of vascular smooth muscle and thickening of arterial wall, thus reducing the arterial lumen space). The device has gained popularity as it helps in effective treatment of in-stent restenosis as compared to drug eluting stent or bare metal stent. Rise in peripheral and coronary artery diseases among the geriatric population is likely to drive the global drug eluting balloon market in the near future.

The global drug eluting balloon market is characterized by increase in incidence of peripheral artery diseases (PAD) across the world. The market is witnessing gradual rise in research and development activities supported by government policies. The global drug eluting balloon market was valued at US$ 420 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 1800 Mn in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 18% from 2018 to 2026.

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at TMR adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

Key Players of Drug Eluting Balloon Market Report:

Major players operating in the global drug eluting balloon market include Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Opto Circuits (India) Limited, Terumo Corporation, Surmodics, Inc, and Biotronik.

