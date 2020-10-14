Covid 19 Outbreak on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market Report 2030

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market: Overview

A nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer is a spectroscopic device used for observation of local magnetic fields around atomic nuclei. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers are employed in quality control and research for determining the content and purity of a sample and its molecular structure.

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers are employed in various industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, health care, chemical, and others

Key Drivers of Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market

Rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is increasing the focus of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research institutes on drug discovery and development. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market during the forecast period. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers are employed to study the interaction of various molecules, dynamics/kinetics of molecules, and the composition of mixtures of synthetic or biological composites or solutions. Furthermore, technological innovations in medical imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging, is also projected to promote growth of the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market during the forecast period.

Increase in investments in well logging services to obtain information about sedimentary geological formations is estimated to propel the global market during the forecast period

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF sample of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market report

Healthcare Industry Segment Expected to Hold a Major Share of Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market

The global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market can be segmented based on end-use and region

In terms of application, the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market can be segmented into food & beverages, oil & gas, health care, chemical, and others. Nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers are gaining importance in the oil & gas industry, as they are employed in well logging service in order to determine various parameters of rock and fluids, such as permeability, pore size distribution, fluid type, and porosity.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-levels-of-carbon-emissions-to-support-growth-of-algae-market-north-america-to-be-crowned-as-the-leading-growth-generator-for-algae-market-tmr-301080900.html

North America to Account for a Prominent Share of Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market

In terms of region, the global nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America

The nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market in North America is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to ongoing investments in the exploration of oil & gas reserves and production of oil and gas. Furthermore, increase in investments in research and development to design nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) devices is also expected to boost the global market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2019, Nanalysis Scientific Corp. introduced 100-MHz, compact NMR device with high sensitivity and superior resolution. The device offers 25% better signal dispersion than other compact NMR devices available in the marketplace.

The nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market in Europe is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological innovations in the design of magnetic resonance spectrometers are anticipated to boost the market in the region during the forecast period.

The nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to increase in the spending on construction of healthcare facilities, primarily in developing countries such as India. Increase in access to insurance, rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, growth in awareness about health care, and rise in per capita income are expected to boost investments in the global health care sector in the near future.

The nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments in the discovery of new oil and gas reserves

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market

Key Players Operating in Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market

Bruker

JEOL USA, Inc.

Halliburton

Schlumberger Limited.

Mount Sopris Instruments

Linde

ThermoFisher Scientific

Anasazi Instruments, Inc.

Spinlock

Magritek Ltd

Intertek Group plc

Lucideon Limited

Nanalysis Corp.

Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market: Research Scope

Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer Market, by End-user

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Health Care

Chemical

Others

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77506