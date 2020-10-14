Compact AC-DC Converter Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026 | Kendrion, MORNSUN, Top Power

“

The report titled Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Compact AC-DC Converter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compact AC-DC Converter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compact AC-DC Converter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Research Report: Kendrion, MORNSUN, Top Power, Voltronic Power, AEG Power Solutions, Maxim Integrated, CUI Inc, RECOM, Schumacher, Cosel Asia Ltd., Mean Well, TDK-Lambda, XP Power

Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Segmentation by Product: High-Current Converter

Medium-Current Converter

Low-Current Converter



Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Segmentation by Application: Electronic Equipment

Radio Aignal Detection

High-Apeed Railways

Others



The Compact AC-DC Converter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compact AC-DC Converter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compact AC-DC Converter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Compact AC-DC Converter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Compact AC-DC Converter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Compact AC-DC Converter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Compact AC-DC Converter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Compact AC-DC Converter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Compact AC-DC Converter Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 High-Current Converter

1.3.3 Medium-Current Converter

1.3.4 Low-Current Converter

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Electronic Equipment

1.4.3 Radio Aignal Detection

1.4.4 High-Apeed Railways

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Compact AC-DC Converter Market Trends

2.3.2 Compact AC-DC Converter Market Drivers

2.3.3 Compact AC-DC Converter Market Challenges

2.3.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Compact AC-DC Converter Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Compact AC-DC Converter Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Compact AC-DC Converter Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Compact AC-DC Converter Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Compact AC-DC Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Compact AC-DC Converter Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Compact AC-DC Converter as of 2019)

3.4 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Compact AC-DC Converter Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Compact AC-DC Converter Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Compact AC-DC Converter Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Compact AC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Compact AC-DC Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Compact AC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Compact AC-DC Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Compact AC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Compact AC-DC Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 China Taiwan

6.8.1 China Taiwan Compact AC-DC Converter Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 China Taiwan Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in China Taiwan

6.8.4 China Taiwan Compact AC-DC Converter Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Compact AC-DC Converter Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Kendrion

8.1.1 Kendrion Corporation Information

8.1.2 Kendrion Business Overview

8.1.3 Kendrion Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.1.5 Kendrion SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Kendrion Recent Developments

8.2 MORNSUN

8.2.1 MORNSUN Corporation Information

8.2.2 MORNSUN Business Overview

8.2.3 MORNSUN Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.2.5 MORNSUN SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 MORNSUN Recent Developments

8.3 Top Power

8.3.1 Top Power Corporation Information

8.3.2 Top Power Business Overview

8.3.3 Top Power Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.3.5 Top Power SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Top Power Recent Developments

8.4 Voltronic Power

8.4.1 Voltronic Power Corporation Information

8.4.2 Voltronic Power Business Overview

8.4.3 Voltronic Power Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.4.5 Voltronic Power SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Voltronic Power Recent Developments

8.5 AEG Power Solutions

8.5.1 AEG Power Solutions Corporation Information

8.5.2 AEG Power Solutions Business Overview

8.5.3 AEG Power Solutions Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.5.5 AEG Power Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 AEG Power Solutions Recent Developments

8.6 Maxim Integrated

8.6.1 Maxim Integrated Corporation Information

8.6.2 Maxim Integrated Business Overview

8.6.3 Maxim Integrated Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.6.5 Maxim Integrated SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Maxim Integrated Recent Developments

8.7 CUI Inc

8.7.1 CUI Inc Corporation Information

8.7.2 CUI Inc Business Overview

8.7.3 CUI Inc Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.7.5 CUI Inc SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 CUI Inc Recent Developments

8.8 RECOM

8.8.1 RECOM Corporation Information

8.8.2 RECOM Business Overview

8.8.3 RECOM Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.8.5 RECOM SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 RECOM Recent Developments

8.9 Schumacher

8.9.1 Schumacher Corporation Information

8.9.2 Schumacher Business Overview

8.9.3 Schumacher Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.9.5 Schumacher SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Schumacher Recent Developments

8.10 Cosel Asia Ltd.

8.10.1 Cosel Asia Ltd. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Cosel Asia Ltd. Business Overview

8.10.3 Cosel Asia Ltd. Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.10.5 Cosel Asia Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Cosel Asia Ltd. Recent Developments

8.11 Mean Well

8.11.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mean Well Business Overview

8.11.3 Mean Well Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.11.5 Mean Well SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Mean Well Recent Developments

8.12 TDK-Lambda

8.12.1 TDK-Lambda Corporation Information

8.12.2 TDK-Lambda Business Overview

8.12.3 TDK-Lambda Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.12.5 TDK-Lambda SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 TDK-Lambda Recent Developments

8.13 XP Power

8.13.1 XP Power Corporation Information

8.13.2 XP Power Business Overview

8.13.3 XP Power Compact AC-DC Converter Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Compact AC-DC Converter Products and Services

8.13.5 XP Power SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 XP Power Recent Developments

9 Compact AC-DC Converter Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Compact AC-DC Converter Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Compact AC-DC Converter Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 China Taiwan

10 Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Compact AC-DC Converter Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Compact AC-DC Converter Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Compact AC-DC Converter Sales Channels

11.2.2 Compact AC-DC Converter Distributors

11.3 Compact AC-DC Converter Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

