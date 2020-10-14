Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Osaka Gas Chemical, Kuraray, Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1819462/global-carbon-molecular-sieves-cms-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Research Report: Osaka Gas Chemical, Kuraray, Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical, Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials, Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology, China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co., Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry, Guangde Shibo, Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve, Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemical, Hotek Chemical Technology

Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Segmentation by Product: Adsorption Cycle 120s

Adsorption Cycle 60s

Other



Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Segmentation by Application: Nitrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) System

Biogas Updating



The Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1819462/global-carbon-molecular-sieves-cms-market

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adsorption Cycle 120s

1.2.2 Adsorption Cycle 60s

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) by Application

4.1 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Nitrogen Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) System

4.1.2 Biogas Updating

4.2 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) by Application

5 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Business

10.1 Osaka Gas Chemical

10.1.1 Osaka Gas Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Osaka Gas Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Osaka Gas Chemical Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Osaka Gas Chemical Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Osaka Gas Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Kuraray

10.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kuraray Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Osaka Gas Chemical Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.3 Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical

10.3.1 Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Zhejiang Changxing Haihua Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials

10.4.1 Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials Corporation Information

10.4.2 Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Changxing ShanLi Chemical Materials Recent Development

10.5 Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology

10.5.1 Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Huzhou Qiangda Molecular Sieve Technology Recent Development

10.6 China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co.

10.6.1 China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co. Corporation Information

10.6.2 China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co. Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co. Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.6.5 China Carbon Molecular Sieve Co. Recent Development

10.7 Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry

10.7.1 Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Huzhou Minqiang Carbon Industry Recent Development

10.8 Guangde Shibo

10.8.1 Guangde Shibo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Guangde Shibo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Guangde Shibo Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Guangde Shibo Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Guangde Shibo Recent Development

10.9 Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve

10.9.1 Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Corporation Information

10.9.2 Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Weihai Huatai Molecular Sieve Recent Development

10.10 Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemical Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shanghai Jiuzhou Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Hotek Chemical Technology

10.11.1 Hotek Chemical Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hotek Chemical Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hotek Chemical Technology Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hotek Chemical Technology Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Hotek Chemical Technology Recent Development

11 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Molecular Sieves (CMS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1819462/global-carbon-molecular-sieves-cms-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”