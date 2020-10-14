Brachytherapy Devices Market – Global Top Key Players and Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global brachytherapy devices market for the period 2018-2026. Rise in incidence of cancer, high acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, increase in popularity of brachytherapy, and technological advancements are likely to be the major drivers of the global brachytherapy devices market during the forecast period.

The global brachytherapy devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, dose rate, indication, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global brachytherapy devices market.

The brachytherapy applicators segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% and account for the dominant share of the brachytherapy devices market during the forecast period. This therapy plays a pivotal role in cancer care treatment as they are more efficient and are used for patient navigation through cancer care continuum. Rise in investment in research & development on cancer also paves the way for the increasing demand for the therapy. Cervical cancer, being the fourth common type of cancer in women, affects 500,000 women every year globally. It is the largest growing market for brachytherapy, followed by prostate cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, and others. Hospitals are the major customers of brachytherapy products as they have better reimbursement plans and advanced technology systems, followed by cancer treatment centers, and others.

The global brachytherapy devices market has been segmented based on product type, dose rate, indication, end-user, and region. On the basis of product type, the global market has been classified into brachytherapy afterloaders, brachytherapy applicators, and others. The brachytherapy applicators segment has been bifurcated into intracavitary applicators, interstitial applicators, and others. Based on dose rate, the global brachytherapy devices market has been classified into high dose rate brachytherapy, low dose rate brachytherapy, pulse dose rate brachytherapy, and others. In terms of indication, the global brachytherapy devices market has been categorized into prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, skin cancer, and others. By end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and others. The global brachytherapy devices market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, in terms of region.

Key Players of Brachytherapy Devices Market Report:

Key players operating in the global brachytherapy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., CIVCO Medical Instruments Co. Inc., Cook Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, BEBIG, Elekta AB, Theragenics Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., iCAD Inc., Theragenics Corporation, and CIVCO Medical Solutions. Growing population, increasing demand for brachytherapy, rising prevalence of cancer in developing countries, and technological advancements are expected to drive the global brachytherapy devices market during the forecast period. Recent mergers & acquisitions executed by the key players act as a growth booster for the global brachytherapy devices market.

