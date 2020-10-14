Automatic Vehicle Closing System Market 2020 Increasing Demand Worldwide Propel the development

Increased demand for integration of advanced and automated technologies in vehicles is estimated to boost the automatic vehicle closing system market. Increase in consumer purchase parity and demand for luxury & premium vehicles is expected to boost the automatic vehicle closing system market.

Rising trend of self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles has spurred the development of automatic vehicle closing system. If the passenger exits the self-driving car and does not shut the door, the car would not be able to resume service. The automatic closing system minimizes the human interference required for operation of self-driving car services. Rise in trend of robo-taxis and self-driving vehicles is anticipated to boost the adoption of the automatic vehicle closing system.

Manufacturers of vehicles used by people with disability offer significant opportunity to the automatic vehicle closing system market. The automatic closing and opening of doors improves convenience for people with disability, and the system was launched as a prototype by Jaguar in its Range Rover Sport model.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to lead the global automatic vehicle closing system market. Integration of advanced systems and technologies is more prevalent in the passenger vehicle segment due to higher spending on cars and their personal usage.

In terms of region, the global automatic vehicle closing system market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe, together, are likely to hold a dominant share of the automatic vehicle closing system market during the forecast period. High consumer demand for advanced systems and high sales of luxury and premium vehicles in the region is anticipated to drive the automatic vehicle closing system market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR owing to increased sales of luxury vehicles in China and other countries in Asia Pacific.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

Cebi International S.A.

Kiekert AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co., KG

Qingdao Tianchenjiachaung Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

SLAMSTOP

U-Shin

Johson Electric

Mabuchi Motor

STMicroelectronics

Witte

Hoerbiger

