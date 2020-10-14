Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market with Forecast , Organization Sizes, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027

Aluminium potassium sulphate is imperative chemical compound. Commercially, aluminium potassium sulphate is also known as potassium aluminium sulphate, potash alum, alum flour, alum meal. Aluminium potassium sulphate can be naturally obtained from mining and purification process of kalinite and alunite minerals. However, aluminium potassium sulphate can also be derived from chemical process through a method known as hydrometallurgy. This process involves extraction of alumina form bauxite through leaching process which can react with potassium sulphate to form aluminium potassium sulphate.

Another method to obtain aluminium potassium sulphate, is by adding potassium sulphate to aluminium sulphate resulting in potash alum. Aluminium potassium sulphate commonly available in form of dodecahydrate, in which each molecule of the compound is linked with twelve molecules of water. Aluminum potassium sulphate is extensively used across various industries such as pharmaceutical, agriculture and chemical among others due to its versatile characteristics.

Global Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Aluminium potassium sulphate finds extensive industrial application which is primarily driving its market growth. Aluminium potassium sulphate has a peculiar property of astringency, meaning by it has ability to constrict the body tissues and retracts the blood flow. Owing to this property, aluminium potassium sulphate is used in pharmaceutical, food & beverage and cosmetic industries. Thereby, propelling the growth of aluminium potassium sulphate market. Another significant property of Aluminium potassium sulphate is that it acts as mordant which helps in the permanent adherence of dye to a fabric or fibres. Hence, finds explorative application in paper and chemical industry. In addition to these application, aluminium potassium sulphate is used in the water purification process and also acts as catalyst in various other chemical reactions. Moreover, aluminium potassium sulphate can also be used as fertiliser as it helps to enrich the potassium content in the soil. Therefore, broad spectrum of applicability and versatility is contributing to the substantial growth of aluminium potassium sulphate market during the forecast period.

Although, aluminium potassium sulphate also accounts for various industrial application but it may also results in certain side effects such as it can cause irritation in skin and mucous membrane, long term inhalation of aluminium potassium sulphate can also cause lung damage. Moreover, excessive intake of aluminium potassium sulphate in the diet may have a serious effect on the nervous system which may lead to Alzheimer’s disease. Hence, lack of label warnings by the manufactures may restrain the demand for aluminium potassium sulphate derived products.

Global Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Region wise Outlook

The global aluminium potassium sulphate market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Latin America and, North America. North America is expected to hold the major share in the global aluminium potassium sulphate market. As North America represents a mature market with major industrial base, hence, potentiating the growth of aluminium potassium sulphate. Europe shows a variable growth trend, due to the presence of stringent regulatory framework, the side effects caused by aluminium potassium sulphate may restrain growth prospects in Europe. Asia Pacific region represents an opportunistic market for substantial growth of aluminium potassium sulphate. Easy trade flow, enriched investment opportunities and shift in the consumer behaviour pattern towards explorative products may contribute to increase usage of aluminium potassium sulphate in manufacturing of various products across different sectors. Hence, spurring the growth of aluminium potassium sulphate.

Global Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global aluminium potassium sulphate market includes: Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Merck KGaA, Holland Company, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Baslini SpA, Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co. Ltd. Among others