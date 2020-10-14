Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2026 | M-B Companies, Wausau Everest, Alamo Group

“

The report titled Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Airport Snow Removal Vehicles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Airport Snow Removal Vehicles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Research Report: M-B Companies, Wausau Everest, Alamo Group, Oshkosh, Douglas Dynamics, Kiitokori, Multihog Limited, Boschung Group, R.P.M. Tech, Kodiak America, Overaasen, ASH Group, Vammas, Zoomlion, Shenyang Deheng, VICON Group, Henan Lutai, Yundy Tongfar

Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Segmentation by Product: Blowers

De-icers

Displacement Plows

Loaders

Rotary Brooms

Sprayer Trucks

Other



Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Segmentation by Application: Domestic Airport

International Airport



The Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Airport Snow Removal Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Product Overview

1.2 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Blowers

1.2.2 De-icers

1.2.3 Displacement Plows

1.2.4 Loaders

1.2.5 Rotary Brooms

1.2.6 Sprayer Trucks

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Airport Snow Removal Vehicles as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles by Application

4.1 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Segment by Application

4.1.1 Domestic Airport

4.1.2 International Airport

4.2 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles by Application

4.5.2 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles by Application

5 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Business

10.1 M-B Companies

10.1.1 M-B Companies Corporation Information

10.1.2 M-B Companies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 M-B Companies Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 M-B Companies Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.1.5 M-B Companies Recent Development

10.2 Wausau Everest

10.2.1 Wausau Everest Corporation Information

10.2.2 Wausau Everest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Wausau Everest Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 M-B Companies Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.2.5 Wausau Everest Recent Development

10.3 Alamo Group

10.3.1 Alamo Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Alamo Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Alamo Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Alamo Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.3.5 Alamo Group Recent Development

10.4 Oshkosh

10.4.1 Oshkosh Corporation Information

10.4.2 Oshkosh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Oshkosh Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Oshkosh Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.4.5 Oshkosh Recent Development

10.5 Douglas Dynamics

10.5.1 Douglas Dynamics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Douglas Dynamics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Douglas Dynamics Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Douglas Dynamics Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.5.5 Douglas Dynamics Recent Development

10.6 Kiitokori

10.6.1 Kiitokori Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kiitokori Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kiitokori Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kiitokori Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.6.5 Kiitokori Recent Development

10.7 Multihog Limited

10.7.1 Multihog Limited Corporation Information

10.7.2 Multihog Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Multihog Limited Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Multihog Limited Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.7.5 Multihog Limited Recent Development

10.8 Boschung Group

10.8.1 Boschung Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Boschung Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Boschung Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Boschung Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.8.5 Boschung Group Recent Development

10.9 R.P.M. Tech

10.9.1 R.P.M. Tech Corporation Information

10.9.2 R.P.M. Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 R.P.M. Tech Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 R.P.M. Tech Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.9.5 R.P.M. Tech Recent Development

10.10 Kodiak America

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kodiak America Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kodiak America Recent Development

10.11 Overaasen

10.11.1 Overaasen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Overaasen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Overaasen Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Overaasen Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.11.5 Overaasen Recent Development

10.12 ASH Group

10.12.1 ASH Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 ASH Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ASH Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ASH Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.12.5 ASH Group Recent Development

10.13 Vammas

10.13.1 Vammas Corporation Information

10.13.2 Vammas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Vammas Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Vammas Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.13.5 Vammas Recent Development

10.14 Zoomlion

10.14.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zoomlion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zoomlion Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Zoomlion Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.14.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

10.15 Shenyang Deheng

10.15.1 Shenyang Deheng Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shenyang Deheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Shenyang Deheng Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shenyang Deheng Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.15.5 Shenyang Deheng Recent Development

10.16 VICON Group

10.16.1 VICON Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 VICON Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 VICON Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 VICON Group Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.16.5 VICON Group Recent Development

10.17 Henan Lutai

10.17.1 Henan Lutai Corporation Information

10.17.2 Henan Lutai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Henan Lutai Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Henan Lutai Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.17.5 Henan Lutai Recent Development

10.18 Yundy Tongfar

10.18.1 Yundy Tongfar Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yundy Tongfar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Yundy Tongfar Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Yundy Tongfar Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Products Offered

10.18.5 Yundy Tongfar Recent Development

11 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Airport Snow Removal Vehicles Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”