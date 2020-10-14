A2P SMS Market 2020 Growth Factors, Development, Share and Forecast till 2027 | COVID-19 Impact

A2P SMS Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand, revenue of the global A2P SMS and estimates the future trend of Digital Transformation market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares A2P SMS market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

The global A2P SMS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 62.10 Bn in the year 2025.

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services. However, there has been a parallel increase in the A2P SMS revenues for MNOs globally.

Our report covers the critical market information considering the rapid progression & wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 virus on the global economy, and help you understand which countries or business segments are likely to get most affected.

The key players profiled in the report are DIMOCO Messaging GmBH, AANAM Technologies, Twilio Inc., CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd., Syniverse Technologies, Vonage, tyntec, Tanla Solutions and Trillian Group Ltd.`The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the A2P SMS market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the A2P SMS market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of A2P SMS industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

No. of Pages: 150

Scope of the Report

The research on the A2P SMS market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the A2P SMS market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

