The HER2 Testing market to Cascade the “Success” Trove

HER2 testing offers the advantage in determining and validating the biopsy by screening the sample for HER2 test offering advantage to the physicians in treatment and operating. The conventional method involves histochemical screening. However more advanced breast cancer screening such as (Fish) are utilized to offer total patient diagnostic satisfaction although HER2 fish based testing is costly than traditional IHC method. ICH HER2 testing is one of the commonly used testing and denotes significant share in the HER2 testing market. The growth rate of the HER2 testing market is propositionally related to the research and development in the cancer diagnostic technology, ensuing more advanced application in the cancer screening and HER2 diagnostic. According to the data from American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) United States alone has enormous patient pool of breast cancer where approximately 62800 cases for in situ breast cancer including 1980 men and nearly 15% of cases will result in fatality owing to increasing Brest cancer. The prevalence of breast cancer drastically decreased after year 2002 once the results from woman health initiative (WHI) study cited the relation among hormone replacement therapy and breast cancer. The response of the results marked a drastic reduction in HRT user and held 8% reduction in breast cancer.

According to a recent data from breast cancer research foundation (BCRF) it is anticipated that in 2019, around 272000 new patients of breast cancer is projected to be diagnosed in US woman population alone. The rapidly growing patient pool of normal and amplified level of HER2 in breast cancer is fuelling the growth of the HER2 testing market. Signifying high growth opportunities for the HER2 testing kit manufacturers and HER2 testing service providers. Subsequently the increase in adoption of histopathology testing is anticipated to boost the market share of HER2 testing market. The growing aid from nongovernment and government organizations, reimbursement policies for breast biopsy and diagnosis is estimated to surge the adoption of HER2 testing for breast cancer screening. The addition of SPoT-Light HER2 CISH test and Inform HER2 Dual ISH test is anticipated to offer accuracy and cost effective solution for Breast HER2 testing. However, lower rate of regulatory approvals for HER2 testing and higher cost is anticipated to impede the growth of the HER2 testing market.

The global HER2 testing market is segmented on the basis product type, material, and end user

Based on Product Type, the HER2 testing market is segmented into:

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) test

Fluorescence/chromogenic in situ hybridization (FISH/CISH) test

Based on End users, the HER2 testing market is segmented into:

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Specialty Clinics

The key manufacturers in HER2 testing market are primarily working on introduction of new reagents and markers, additionally training end users.

Furthermore, the substantial demand for HER2 testing is arising from diagnosis centers and tertiary healthcare facilities is anticipated to propel the growth of global HER2 testing Market. Manufacturers in HER2 testing market are considering cost effective solutions and occupied on the technological foreground of the HER2 testing performance and results. The growing demand for HER2 testing is primarily arising from developed nations such as UK U.S., Australia, and Germany concerning to high level of awareness about HER2 positive breast cancer and advanced breast cancer diagnostic standards. The increasing demand for HER2 testing is primarily attributed to growth in the woman healthcare sector and is anticipated to propel the demand for the global HER2 testing market.

The global HER2 testing market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, south Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the prominent regional market for HER2 testing due to the high adoption rate and higher product penetration. Additionally huge HER2 testing demand in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating HER2 testing market due to the increasing number of breast cancer cases in the country. Europe HER2 testing market is expected to show high growth rate concerning to higher prevalence of breast cancer and introduction of new test and services. China and India is anticipated to grow at high rate in reference to continuous adoption of new technologies and research form companies in HER2 testing research. Growth in Middle East and Africa and Latin America is substantially lower due to lack of manufacturer’s presences.

Some of the major key players competing in the global HER2 testing Market are DAKO, Ventana Medical Systems Inc, Biogenex Laboratories Inc, Leica Biosystems, Abbott Molecular Inc, Life Technologies Inc. Among others.

