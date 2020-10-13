Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, ‘Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market ’. According to the report, the global swab and viral transport medium market was valued at US$ 0.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2020 to 2030. Viral transport medium (VTM) enables safe transfer of viruses, chlamydia, and mycoplasma for research, including conventional cell culture methods, diagnostic tests, and molecular biology techniques. Swabs collected and transported dry or in saline are compared to commercially available swab/medium combinations for PCR detection of influenza, enterovirus, herpes simplex virus, and adenovirus.

In terms of product, the global swab and viral transport medium market has been bifurcated into swab type and transport medium. The swab type segment has been split into nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal swabs, and throat swabs. The transport medium segment accounted for a major share of the global swab and viral transport medium market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in the need and demand for detection and prevention of the infectious diseases across the world. Based on application, the global swab and viral transport medium market has been classified into viral infection diagnosis and others. The viral infection diagnosis segment has been segregated into COVID-19, influenza, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and others. The viral infection diagnosis segment held a significant share of the global swab and viral transport medium market in 2019.

In terms of end user, the global swab and viral transport medium market has been categorized into hospitals & clinics, microbiology laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held a major share of the global swab and viral transport medium market in 2019.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Prominent Regions

North America accounted for a significant share of the global swab and viral transport medium market in 2019. The presence of key players and growth strategies adopted by these players are the major factors driving the swab and viral transport medium market in the region. Rise in awareness about the benefits of prevention of diseases and increase in healthcare expenditure augment the swab and viral transport medium market in North America. Asia Pacific held the second largest share of the global swab and viral transport medium market in 2019. The growth of the swab and viral transport medium market in the region can be attributed to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The development of vaccines and other pharma products to cope with diseases and rise in awareness leading to routine check-up and diagnosis are the major factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the swab and viral transport medium market in the region.

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Key Players

Key players are expanding their footprint to consolidate their positions in the global swab and viral transport medium market. Greater emphasis on prevention and wellness by healthcare professionals and owners presents lucrative opportunities to key players to increase their share in the global swab and viral transport medium market. Hence, manufacturers engage in new product development, collaborations, and distribution to gain market share. Leading players operating in the global swab and viral transport medium market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MWE, Titan Biotech Ltd., COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., MANTACC, Puritan Medical Products, YOCON Biology, Trinity Biotech, and VIRCELL S.L.

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Segmentation

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, by Product

Swab Type Nasal Swabs Nasopharyngeal Swabs Throat Swabs

Transport Medium

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, by Application

Viral Infection Diagnosis COVID-19 Influenza Herpes Simplex Virus Varicella-zoster Virus

Others

