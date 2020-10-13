Stone Mining & Quarrying Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Stone Mining & Quarrying Market: Introduction

Stone mining and quarrying involves excavating and quarrying of minerals, whether inorganic or organic, which are naturally generated in gaseous, liquid, or solid state and dressing and other upgrading treatments of these minerals

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Stone Mining & Quarrying Market

Increase in the demand for precious stones, such as marble, granite, and limestone, in residential and commercial establishments for imparting an aesthetic look to buildings is expected to drive the global stone mining & quarrying market during the forecast period. Afghanistan, India, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and the U.K. are some of the major exporters of marble across the globe.

Rise in the capital expenditure on infrastructure development led by migration of population toward urban areas, strong economic growth, and rapid urbanization in developing as well as developed countries are anticipated to propel the global stone mining & quarrying market during the forecast period

However, high capital costs associated with the construction activity are projected to restrain the global stone mining & quarrying market during the forecast period

Commercial Application Segment to Hold a Major Share of Global Market

The global stone mining & quarrying market can be segmented based on stone, type, application, and region

In terms of stone, the global stone mining & quarrying market can be divided into marble, granite, limestone, sandstone, and others. The marble segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, as marble is extensively used as a building material in monuments and sculptures for structural and decorative purposes. Furthermore, the sandstone segment is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2027, owing to rise in the demand for aggregates used in the construction of building foundations, railroad beds, and highways.

In terms of type, the global stone mining & quarrying market can be divided into dimension stone mining and crushed stone mining. The crushed stone mining segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future, owing to rise in the demand for aggregates used in the construction of building foundations, railroad beds, and highways. Moreover, dimension stone mining is used for monuments, buildings, sculptures, paving.

North America Anticipated to Dominate Global Stone Mining & Quarrying Market

In terms of region, the global stone mining & quarrying market can be divided into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America

The stone mining & quarrying market in North America is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to rise in the demand for renovation and refurbishment of aging infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, rise in investments in the construction of single- and multi-family buildings backed by increase in migration of population from rural toward urban areas is expected to fuel the market in the region in the near future.

The stone mining & quarrying market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to increase in the spending on development of infrastructure, such as rail and road networks, bridges, housing, and commercial and industrial establishments, primarily in developing as well as developed nations in the region, such as Japan, South Korea, India, and China. For instance, in 2018, the infrastructure sector in India witnessed venture capital and private equity investments worth US$ 1.97 Bn.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Leading companies operating in the global stone mining & quarrying market are:

Vulcan Materials Company

ADELAIDE BRIGHTON LTD

CARMEUSE

Cemex SAB de CV

Martin Marietta Aggregates Inc.

Tarmac

Oldcastle Materials

Holcim

Global Stone Mining & Quarrying Market: Research Scope

Global Stone Mining & Quarrying Market, by Stone

Marble

Granite

Limestone

Sandstone

Others

Global Stone Mining & Quarrying Market, by Type

Dimension Stone Mining

Crushed Stone Mining

