Set-Top Box (STB) Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Echostar, Apple, Huawei, Humax, Sagemcom, Skyworth Digital, Samsung, Jiuzhou, ZTE, Changhong, Coship, Yinhe, Roku, Unionman, Netgem, Hisense

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering impact of COVID-19 and demand across the world, QY Research has recently published, a research report titled, “Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Set-Top Box (STB) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Set-Top Box (STB) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Set-Top Box (STB) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Arris (Pace), Technicolor (Cisco), Echostar, Apple, Huawei, Humax, Sagemcom, Skyworth Digital, Samsung, Jiuzhou, ZTE, Changhong, Coship, Yinhe, Roku, Unionman, Netgem, Hisense Market Segment by Product Type: Digital Cable, Satellite digital, Terrestrial digital, IPTV, Others Market Segment by Application: , Residential Use, Commercial Use, The residential use holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 81% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Set-Top Box (STB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Set-Top Box (STB) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Set-Top Box (STB) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Set-Top Box (STB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Set-Top Box (STB)

1.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Digital Cable

1.2.3 Satellite digital

1.2.4 Terrestrial digital

1.2.5 IPTV

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Set-Top Box (STB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Set-Top Box (STB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production

3.4.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production

3.5.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production

3.6.1 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production

3.7.1 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Set-Top Box (STB) Business

7.1 Arris (Pace)

7.1.1 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Technicolor (Cisco)

7.2.1 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Echostar

7.3.1 Echostar Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Echostar Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Apple

7.4.1 Apple Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Apple Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Huawei

7.5.1 Huawei Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Huawei Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Humax

7.6.1 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sagemcom

7.7.1 Sagemcom Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sagemcom Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Skyworth Digital

7.8.1 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Samsung

7.9.1 Samsung Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Samsung Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jiuzhou

7.10.1 Jiuzhou Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jiuzhou Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ZTE

7.11.1 Jiuzhou Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Jiuzhou Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Changhong

7.12.1 ZTE Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 ZTE Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Coship

7.13.1 Changhong Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Changhong Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Yinhe

7.14.1 Coship Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Coship Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Roku

7.15.1 Yinhe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Yinhe Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Unionman

7.16.1 Roku Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Roku Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Netgem

7.17.1 Unionman Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Unionman Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Hisense

7.18.1 Netgem Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Netgem Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Hisense Set-Top Box (STB) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Hisense Set-Top Box (STB) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Set-Top Box (STB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Set-Top Box (STB)

8.4 Set-Top Box (STB) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Distributors List

9.3 Set-Top Box (STB) Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Set-Top Box (STB) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Set-Top Box (STB) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Set-Top Box (STB) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Set-Top Box (STB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Set-Top Box (STB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Set-Top Box (STB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Set-Top Box (STB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Set-Top Box (STB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Set-Top Box (STB)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Set-Top Box (STB) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Set-Top Box (STB) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Set-Top Box (STB) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Set-Top Box (STB) 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Set-Top Box (STB) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Set-Top Box (STB) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Set-Top Box (STB) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Set-Top Box (STB) by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

