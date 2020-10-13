PTA Powder Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Oerlikon Metco, Eastman, Cogne

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PTA Powder market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PTA Powder market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PTA Powder report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PTA Powder report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PTA Powder market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PTA Powder market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PTA Powder market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PTA Powder market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PTA Powder market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PTA Powder Market Research Report: Oerlikon Metco, Eastman, Cogne, SABIC, Weartech, TOCALO, Hoganas, Sinopec, DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, HANWA

Global PTA Powder Market Segmentation by Product: Carbide Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA) powders

Superalloy Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA) powders

Other



Global PTA Powder Market Segmentation by Application: Oil sand extraction

Lignite mining

Petrochemical exploration, drilling and extraction



The PTA Powder Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PTA Powder market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PTA Powder market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PTA Powder market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PTA Powder industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PTA Powder market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PTA Powder market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PTA Powder market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PTA Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PTA Powder Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PTA Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbide Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA) powders

1.4.3 Superalloy Plasma Transferred Arc (PTA) powders

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PTA Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil sand extraction

1.5.3 Lignite mining

1.5.4 Petrochemical exploration, drilling and extraction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PTA Powder Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PTA Powder Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PTA Powder Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PTA Powder, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global PTA Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global PTA Powder Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global PTA Powder Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 PTA Powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 PTA Powder Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 PTA Powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 PTA Powder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 PTA Powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 PTA Powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PTA Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTA Powder Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PTA Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 PTA Powder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 PTA Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PTA Powder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PTA Powder Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PTA Powder Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PTA Powder Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PTA Powder Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PTA Powder Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PTA Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PTA Powder Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PTA Powder Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PTA Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PTA Powder Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PTA Powder Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PTA Powder Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PTA Powder Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PTA Powder Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PTA Powder Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PTA Powder Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PTA Powder Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America PTA Powder by Country

6.1.1 North America PTA Powder Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America PTA Powder Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PTA Powder by Country

7.1.1 Europe PTA Powder Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe PTA Powder Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PTA Powder by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PTA Powder Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PTA Powder Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PTA Powder by Country

9.1.1 Latin America PTA Powder Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America PTA Powder Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PTA Powder by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTA Powder Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTA Powder Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa PTA Powder Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Oerlikon Metco

11.1.1 Oerlikon Metco Corporation Information

11.1.2 Oerlikon Metco Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Oerlikon Metco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Oerlikon Metco PTA Powder Products Offered

11.1.5 Oerlikon Metco Related Developments

11.2 Eastman

11.2.1 Eastman Corporation Information

11.2.2 Eastman Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Eastman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Eastman PTA Powder Products Offered

11.2.5 Eastman Related Developments

11.3 Cogne

11.3.1 Cogne Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cogne Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Cogne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Cogne PTA Powder Products Offered

11.3.5 Cogne Related Developments

11.4 SABIC

11.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.4.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SABIC PTA Powder Products Offered

11.4.5 SABIC Related Developments

11.5 Weartech

11.5.1 Weartech Corporation Information

11.5.2 Weartech Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Weartech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Weartech PTA Powder Products Offered

11.5.5 Weartech Related Developments

11.6 TOCALO

11.6.1 TOCALO Corporation Information

11.6.2 TOCALO Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 TOCALO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 TOCALO PTA Powder Products Offered

11.6.5 TOCALO Related Developments

11.7 Hoganas

11.7.1 Hoganas Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hoganas Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Hoganas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hoganas PTA Powder Products Offered

11.7.5 Hoganas Related Developments

11.8 Sinopec

11.8.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sinopec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sinopec PTA Powder Products Offered

11.8.5 Sinopec Related Developments

11.9 DuPont

11.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information

11.9.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 DuPont PTA Powder Products Offered

11.9.5 DuPont Related Developments

11.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation PTA Powder Products Offered

11.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 PTA Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global PTA Powder Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global PTA Powder Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America PTA Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: PTA Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: PTA Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe PTA Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: PTA Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: PTA Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific PTA Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: PTA Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: PTA Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America PTA Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: PTA Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: PTA Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa PTA Powder Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: PTA Powder Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: PTA Powder Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: PTA Powder Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PTA Powder Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PTA Powder Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”