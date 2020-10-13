Poultry Farming Equipment Market To Reach Valuation Of ~Us$ 35 Bn By 2030

Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global poultry farming equipment market. In terms of revenue, the global poultry farming equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global poultry farming equipment market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global poultry farming equipment market would be largely driven by factors such as increasing demand for modern poultry equipment from farmers, consumption of poultry based meat and egg products, and their export across the globe.

In the poultry farming equipment market report, the equipment type segment includes incubators & brooders, hatchers & setters, watering, feeding & vaccination equipment, egg handling equipment, washers & waste removal systems, monitoring & grading systems, and others. In terms of poultry, the demand for poultry farming equipment for chicken is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Duck and turkey are preferred in various countries across the globe for poultry farming. The poultry farming equipment market for the remaining poultry is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of operation, the semi-automatic segment is a major segment of the poultry farming equipment market across the globe. It is expected to remain dominant with a huge share, owing to increasing preference for poultry farming due to its cost effective benefits. Automatic is also a potential operation segment in the poultry farming equipment market. Rapid growth in the number of large modern poultry farms is expected to propel the poultry farming equipment market in the future.

The poultry farming equipment market is widely fragmented. A large number of small, medium, and large companies operate in the market at global and domestic level. Companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions to increase their market reach.

Poultry Farming Equipment Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the poultry farming equipment market due to rapid growth in poultry production and penetration of multinational poultry processing players in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and various other Asian countries. This is expected to drive the poultry farming equipment market in Asia Pacific at a rapid pace as compared to other regions.

The demand for poultry farming equipment in Europe and North America is estimated to increase at a significant pace in the near future due to increase in the production of poultry breeds for human consumption. The U.K., Germany, France, Russia, the U.S., and Canada are anticipated to be prominent markets for poultry farming equipment during the forecast period.

The market in South America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate in the near future. GCC Countries, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are anticipated to be potential markets in the upcoming years for poultry farming equipment.