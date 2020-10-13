Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment Market – A fully automated or semi-automated programed machine for floor cleaning purpose

Automated floor cleaning equipment are automatic or semi-automatic machines programmed to clean floors and rugs, among others.

Automated floor cleaning equipment include cordless electric brooms, scrubbers, vacuum cleaners, etc.

These are used for both residential and commercial purposes. Advancements in technology has increased the usage of automatic or smart cleaning equipment.

Moreover, the introduction of robotic floor cleaners or floor cleaning robots is anticipated to drive the floor cleaning equipment industry.

Increase in Awareness about Cleanliness in Commercial and Public Places to Drive the Global Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

Rise in awareness about maintaining basic hygiene and cleanliness in commercial places, which include corporate offices, shopping malls, supermarkets, multiplexes, etc., is anticipated to drive the automated floor cleaning equipment market during the forecast period. The use of automated floor cleaning equipment in public places, such as railway stations, metro stations, airports, schools, colleges, and government offices, among others, is increasing.

Advancements in Cleaning Technology to Drive Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

Technological advancements have positively impacted the automated floor cleaning equipment market. Major brands are likely to focus on product innovation and research & development activities to strengthen their foothold in the global automated floor cleaning equipment market. Moreover, manufacturing companies are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing profitability through technology upgrade.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Leading Share of Global Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

Geographically, the global Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominates the market share due to growing consumer preference for automated products which has increased global sales of automated floor cleaning equipment.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand of robotic consumer products is projected to drive product innovation and launches in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Automated Floor Cleaning Equipment Market:

The automated floor cleaning equipment market is competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

The presence of key players in the automated floor cleaning equipment market is leading to competition among vendors. Limited branded and global players are dominating the overall market. To distinguish their products from competitors, players are focusing on aesthetic appeal, product technology, and add-on features. The company focuses on emerging markets to expand its customer base. A few of the key players operating in the global automated floor cleaning equipment market are: