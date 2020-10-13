Poppy Seed Market is Anticipated to Witness Commendable Growth Due to High Demand across the Globe

Approvals pertaining to the sale of poppy seeds in several regions has driven demand within the global market. Opium poppy is widely used in ornamental plants, and this is an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. Harvesting of opium poppy has gathered momentum in several regions. Support from government authorities has facilitated large-scale cultivation of opium poppy. Use of poppy seeds in several food products has become an important dynamic of market growth. Sale of poppy seeds across local shops has given an inlet for cultivators to penetrate niche markets. Unauthorised sale of poppy seeds is could act as a challenge for the market vendors.

Poppy seeds can be grinded into specialised pastes to be used in the food industry. Commercial sale of these pastes has helped market vendors in accumulating premium revenues. Central Europe is the largest cultivator of poppy seeds, and several large fields are dedicated to this end. The profit margins of poppy seed sellers are expected to widen as new applications of these seeds emerge in the food market.

Use of poppy seeds in confectioneries and bakeries has emerged as an important dynamic of market growth. An important recipe made from poppy seeds is the Turkish poppy-seeds cake. Czech blue cake is another food product that is prepared from poppy seeds. Henceforth, the use of these seeds in new food preparations shall offer new avenues for revenue generation to the market vendors. Poppy seed mills have emerged across several regions, creating new opportunities within the market.

The Europe poppy seeds market is expected to attract humongous demand in the times to follow. Legal sanctions for the sale of poppy seeds across the region has driven demand within the market. Moreover, favourable export dynamics of the region have also helped in reconciling the market dynamics.

Poppy seed, derived from dry fruits (pods) of the poppy plant (opium poppy) have a nutty and pleasant taste, the seeds are rice in nutrition and are used as a condiment in cooking. Poppy seeds are popularly used as condiment and dressing oil. Poppy seeds are widely used in bakery products due to its crunchy texture and unique flavor. Despite the toxic alkaloids of the opium poppy, it is very safe to use as food as it contains negligible quantities of such toxic alkaloids. The outer husk of poppy seeds is a good source of dietary fiber and contain various minerals like iron, copper, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc and magnesium. Making it a very powerful food ingredient

Poppy Seed Market Segmentation

Poppy Seed market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form poppy seeds market is segmented as dried seeds, powder and oil. The powder form is widely used in bakery products whereas the oil form is used as a dressing for variety of food products. Poppy seeds with its health benefits has gained popularity among health conscious consumers and thus all forms of poppy seed are gaining significant popularity.

On the basis of application poppy seed market is segmented into food and cosmetics & personal care. The food segment is further sub segmented into bakery and sauces & condiments. The cosmetics segments also find uses of poppy seed where it is used in natural cosmetics & personal care products such as soaps and creams.

On the basis of distribution channel poppy seed market is segmented as; Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. The indirect segment is further sub segmented into; specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats. Although the modern trade such as supermarkets and hypermarkets have dominated the sales in the developed countries, the high availability or products online coupled with the fast pace lifestyle where consumers spend less time on shopping from stores and prefer the convenience of products being delivered directly at door steps, the online retail segment is also estimated generate significant sales.

Poppy seeds are well-established commercial crop in many parts of the world including Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, France, India, and Eastern Europe region. The popularity of bakery in countries such as the U.S., U.K. Hungary, France have supplemented the growth of poppy seeds where these seeds are added to make cakes, puddings and other baked goods due to its nutty flavor characteristic. On the basis of region the poppy seed is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Japan, Western Europe and Middle East.

Poppy Seed market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The increasing popularity of poppy based bakery products have a significant effect on the demand of poppy seeds. One of the most popular use of poppy seeds is in Hungary, and is called makosh, or Hungarian poppy seed roll where the poppy seeds are used as a filling. Now the poppy seeds are commonly added to bagels, puddings, cakes and tarts. The growing application of poppy seeds is driving demand for poppy seeds market.

Apart for its use as a flavoring and dressing ingredient, the seeds are also used as dietary supplements to improve sleep cycle, it is marketed towards people who seem to suffer from sleeplessness‚ anxiety‚ and stress. In the recent past the herbal/botanical supplements have witnessed an upsurge in the market, attributed to the heightened consumer trust in herbal supplements. Poppy seeds has also benefited from this rise in demand in herbal based products and is estimated to grow in demand in terms of both value and volume.

Poppy Seed Market Key Players:

Some of the global players in the poppy seed market include; Solo Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Bio Nutrition Inc., Olivenation LLC., Woodland Foods among others. The growing demand for poppy seeds from food & cosmetic industry is driving demand for poppy seed products, Key players are focusing on offering varied form of poppy seeds to cater the growing demand which in turn is leading growth of poppy seeds market.