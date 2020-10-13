New Opportunities to Fuel the Expansion of Edible Beans Market

Edible Beans Market: Market Outlook

Edible beans are recognized as one of the prominent sources of the nutrients especially proteins and fiber. The edible beans offer a multitude of health and environmental benefits. Beans are a vital source of fibers, proteins, vitamins, complex carbohydrates, and others. As the edible beans are rich in the nutrients, it is widely consumed to further complete the nutritional requirement. Furthermore, edible beans are a presence in different shapes and colors with the different nutritional composition which increases its use in food and beverages industry owing to its broad diversification in the product category.

The edible beans aren’t only good in adding the nutritional value of food although it is also good for the environment. The beans plant can convert the atmospheric nitrogen into the kind of nitrogen that fertilize the plant growth. The plant can convert the nitrogen to the useful nutrients for themselves as well as for plants around them. As the soil around the beans plant contains extra nutrients, it requires the less commercial fertilizer which means less chance of water contaminating runoff. Furthermore, the growing awareness among the consumer regarding the nutritional food products is benefitting the use of nutrition-rich edible beans.

Consumer are preferring the nutritional and health beneficial food products which is propelling the growth of edible beans market

The edible beans market is driven by the growing consumer preference towards the consuming nutritional and health beneficial food. The edible beans nutritionally strong food seeds which can be utilized further in different food dishes. The availability of protein, fiber, carbohydrate, iron, vitamin, and other nutrients made it a suitable option to meet the nutritional needs of the consumers. Moreover, the rising consumption of high protein food products is also among the driving factor for the edible beans market. The health issue of protein deficiency is affecting the consumer across the world and the demand for high protein food products including the edible beans is on the peak. One-half cup of beans contains the same amount of protein which is found in the one cup of milk. In addition, beans also offer a high amount of fiber which is good for the digestive system of the body. The disease protective properties such as low-fat, cholesterol-free, lowering the risk of heart disease are among the advantageous factor for the edible beans to grow in the market. However, the availability of toxins in some kind of beans can hamper the growth of edible beans market.

Global Edible Beans Market: Segmentation

On the basic of type, the global edible beans market has been segmented as –

Navy Beans

Kidney Beans

Pinto Beans

Black Beans

Others

On the basic of applications, the global edible beans market has been segmented as –

Dishes

Soup

Salad

Others

On the basic of region, the global edible beans market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Edible Beans Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of edible beans market are ADM, Star of the West Milling Company, Central Valley Bean Coop, Northarvest Bean, Chippewa Valley Bean, Michigan Bean Commission, Mountain High Organics, Treasure Valley Seed Company, Kirsten Company LLC, Bonita Bean Company and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Edible Beans Market-

Since the demand for the nutritional and health beneficial food products is growing rapidly, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global edible beans market during the forecast period. As the intake of edible beans is responsible to protect from serious diseases, the consumer across the world is demanding the healthy edible beans. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in global edible beans market.

Global Edible Beans Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global edible beans market by showing the highest value share due to the high consumption of nutritional diet in the region. Whereas, Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in global edible beans market and the major reason is the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global edible beans market due to increasing spending on food products and change in consumer lifestyle in the regions.