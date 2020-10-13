Molasses Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2029

Molasses Market: Market Outlook

Molasses is the sweetener which is used in different industries. Molasses is a by-product of sugar cane or sugar beets and produced during the sugar making process. The molasses is considered more nutritionally balanced as compared to the sugar. The molasses is further categorized in light molasses, dark molasses, and blackstrap. All type of molasses is differentiate based on color, flavor, sugar content and others. The molasses is recognized as a nutritional sweetener and emerge as a vital ingredient for the different food products. The molasses is utilized in multiple industries which include the food and beverages, animal fee, bio-fuel, and others.

The molasses offers various nutritional benefits and comprise the nutrients along with minerals such as vitamin, calcium, potassium, copper, iron, and others. The molasses is a health-conscious sweetener, the syrup contains the high amount of calcium which is beneficial to the bone health. Moreover, the molasses maintains the blood sugar level, possess the antioxidant properties. It is also an effective ingredient for maintaining heart health as molasses is a good source of potassium. The molasses is an essential ingredient for animal feed industry and used in the compound feed of different animals.

The growing consumer preference for the nutritional and health beneficial food products is fueling the demand of molasses

The molasses market is driven by the rising consumer inclination towards adopting more nutritional and health beneficial food products. The food and beverage manufacturers are also approaching the nutritional ingredients to meet consumer demand. The molasses is used as a sweetener in food products and also offers a nutritional advantage. Since the high sugar consumer is led to the disease such as diabetes, heart diseases, and obesity, the consumer is preferring the health beneficial sugar substitute in their diets. Furthermore, the molasses syrup contains more minerals than sugar which is an advantageous property of molasses. The molasses is the by-product of the sugar-making process and during every process, molasses syrup comprises the different nutritional composition which is another added benefits of molasses. Besides, the different types of molasses syrup are used according to its sugar level, which further used as per the demand of different consumers. Moreover, the growing consumption of compound feed in the animal feed industry is also escalating the demand of molasses as it is among the vital ingredient for the compound feed. However, the presence of varieties of substitutes of molasses is hampering the global molasses market.

Global Molasses Market: Segmentation

On the basic of source, the global molasses market has been segmented as –

Sugarcane

Sugarbeet

On the basic of nature, the global molasses market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basic of type, the global molasses market has been segmented as –

Light Molasses

Dark Molasses

Blackstrap Molasses

On the basic of application, the global molasses market has been segmented as –

Industrial Food and Beverages Industry Animal Feed Industry Bio-fuel Others

Commercial

Household

On the basic of distribution channel, the global molasses market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Retail Stores Departmental Stores Online Sales



Global molasses market: Key Players

Some of the key players of molasses market are Michigan Sugar Company, Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Cora Texas Manufacturing Company, LLC, Westway Feed Products LLC, Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., B&G Foods, Inc, Spreckels Sugar Company, Malt Products Corporation, Good Food Inc, Domino Specialty Ingredients and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Molasses Market-

As the demand for the health beneficial food ingredients is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global molasses market during the forecast period. Since the high intake of sugar is responsible for some of the serious diseases, the consumer across the world is demanding the sugar replacement products including the molasses. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in global molasses market.

Global Molasses Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global molasses market by showing the highest value share due to the high consumption of nutritional sweetener in the region. Whereas, Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in global molasses market and the major reason is growth in industrial applications for molasses in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global molasses market due to increasing spending on food products and change in consumer lifestyle in the regions.