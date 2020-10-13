Men’s Underwear and Women’s Lingerie Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2015 to 2021

Underwear or intimate apparel is normally worn next to the skin or under other clothing. The five general types of underwear include regular briefs, boxer briefs, boxer shorts, trunks, and thongs. Lingerie is undergarments worn by women, and in some cases by men, and serve to enhance appearance and appeal and are considered highly fashionable. Five types of lingerie include brassiere, panty, sleepwear, shapewear, and daywear.

U.S. men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising personal income in U.S. households; propagation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores; change in lifestyle; and rising awareness regarding health & fitness and personal hygiene among men and women in the country. On the other hand, high competition due to a presence of a relatively high number of global and local intimate apparel manufacturers is expected to be the major restraining factor for the growth of U.S. men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market during the forecast period.

In 2014, the online store segment contributed 10.5% share to the U.S. men’s underwear market in value terms and is expected to increase to 13.0% by the end of the forecast period. Online store segment contributed 11.5% in value terms to the U.S. women’s lingerie market in 2014 and is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. By the end of 2021, the online store segment is expected to gain 530 BPS compared to other types of distribution channels in the U.S. women’s lingerie market.

Increasing adoption of smartphones and e-Commerce apps is anticipated to drive market growth. Consumers are inclining towards purchasing these products from online stores due to benefits such as online discounts etc. offered by e-Retailers. This is another factor expected to further fuel adoption of this channel while shopping during the forecast period.

On the basis of category, U.S. men’s underwear market comprises of regular briefs, boxer briefs, boxer shorts, trunks, and thongs. Steady demand for boxer shorts is anticipated to drive the growth of the men’s underwear market in the country. The lingerie market in the U.S. is segmented on the basis of product type into brassiere, panty, and others. Brassiere segment revenue contribution is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2021.

The U.S. men’s underwear and women’s lingerie market report also includes company profiles and competitive landscape of key market players. It covers strategies adopted by key players, recent developments, and the brief description of products.