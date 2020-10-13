LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering impact of COVID-19 and demand across the world, QY Research has recently published, a research report titled, “Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

AthenaHealth, Allscripts, Virence Health, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Henry Schein, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, Greenway Health, AdvancedMD, MPN Software Systems, Aprima Medical Software, NextGen Healthcare, NexTech Systems, CollaborateMD, CareCloud, ChartPerfect, TotalMD, Insta Health Solutions, Bestosys Solutions, Adroit Infosystems, Market Segment by Product Type: , Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based Market Market Segment by Application: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmacies, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Medical Practice Management (PMS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Web-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.4.4 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.5.4 Pharmacies

1.5.5 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Medical Practice Management (PMS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 AthenaHealth

13.1.1 AthenaHealth Company Details

13.1.2 AthenaHealth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AthenaHealth Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.1.4 AthenaHealth Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AthenaHealth Recent Development

13.2 Allscripts

13.2.1 Allscripts Company Details

13.2.2 Allscripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Allscripts Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.2.4 Allscripts Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Allscripts Recent Development

13.3 Virence Health

13.3.1 Virence Health Company Details

13.3.2 Virence Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Virence Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.3.4 Virence Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Virence Health Recent Development

13.4 McKesson Corporation

13.4.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 McKesson Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.4.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

13.5 Cerner Corporation

13.5.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Cerner Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.5.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Henry Schein

13.6.1 Henry Schein Company Details

13.6.2 Henry Schein Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Henry Schein Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.6.4 Henry Schein Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

13.7 eClinicalWorks

13.7.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

13.7.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 eClinicalWorks Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.7.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

13.8 Epic Systems

13.8.1 Epic Systems Company Details

13.8.2 Epic Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Epic Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.8.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

13.9 Greenway Health

13.9.1 Greenway Health Company Details

13.9.2 Greenway Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Greenway Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.9.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Greenway Health Recent Development

13.10 AdvancedMD

13.10.1 AdvancedMD Company Details

13.10.2 AdvancedMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 AdvancedMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

13.10.4 AdvancedMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 AdvancedMD Recent Development

13.11 MPN Software Systems

10.11.1 MPN Software Systems Company Details

10.11.2 MPN Software Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 MPN Software Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.11.4 MPN Software Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 MPN Software Systems Recent Development

13.12 Aprima Medical Software

10.12.1 Aprima Medical Software Company Details

10.12.2 Aprima Medical Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aprima Medical Software Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.12.4 Aprima Medical Software Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Aprima Medical Software Recent Development

13.13 NextGen Healthcare

10.13.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details

10.13.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 NextGen Healthcare Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.13.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development

13.14 NexTech Systems

10.14.1 NexTech Systems Company Details

10.14.2 NexTech Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 NexTech Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.14.4 NexTech Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 NexTech Systems Recent Development

13.15 CollaborateMD

10.15.1 CollaborateMD Company Details

10.15.2 CollaborateMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 CollaborateMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.15.4 CollaborateMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 CollaborateMD Recent Development

13.16 CareCloud

10.16.1 CareCloud Company Details

10.16.2 CareCloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 CareCloud Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.16.4 CareCloud Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 CareCloud Recent Development

13.17 ChartPerfect

10.17.1 ChartPerfect Company Details

10.17.2 ChartPerfect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 ChartPerfect Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.17.4 ChartPerfect Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ChartPerfect Recent Development

13.18 TotalMD

10.18.1 TotalMD Company Details

10.18.2 TotalMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 TotalMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.18.4 TotalMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 TotalMD Recent Development

13.19 Insta Health Solutions

10.19.1 Insta Health Solutions Company Details

10.19.2 Insta Health Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Insta Health Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.19.4 Insta Health Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Insta Health Solutions Recent Development

13.20 Bestosys Solutions

10.20.1 Bestosys Solutions Company Details

10.20.2 Bestosys Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Bestosys Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.20.4 Bestosys Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Bestosys Solutions Recent Development

13.21 Adroit Infosystems

10.21.1 Adroit Infosystems Company Details

10.21.2 Adroit Infosystems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Adroit Infosystems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction

10.21.4 Adroit Infosystems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Adroit Infosystems Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

