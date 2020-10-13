LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering impact of COVID-19 and demand across the world, QY Research has recently published, a research report titled, “Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
AthenaHealth, Allscripts, Virence Health, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Henry Schein, eClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, Greenway Health, AdvancedMD, MPN Software Systems, Aprima Medical Software, NextGen Healthcare, NexTech Systems, CollaborateMD, CareCloud, ChartPerfect, TotalMD, Insta Health Solutions, Bestosys Solutions, Adroit Infosystems,
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Web-based, On-premise, Cloud-based Market
|Market Segment by Application:
|Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmacies, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Medical Practice Management (PMS) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Medical Practice Management (PMS) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Practice Management (PMS) market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Web-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.4.4 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.5.4 Pharmacies
1.5.5 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Practice Management (PMS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Practice Management (PMS) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Medical Practice Management (PMS) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Medical Practice Management (PMS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Medical Practice Management (PMS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Medical Practice Management (PMS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles
13.1 AthenaHealth
13.1.1 AthenaHealth Company Details
13.1.2 AthenaHealth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 AthenaHealth Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.1.4 AthenaHealth Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 AthenaHealth Recent Development
13.2 Allscripts
13.2.1 Allscripts Company Details
13.2.2 Allscripts Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Allscripts Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.2.4 Allscripts Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Allscripts Recent Development
13.3 Virence Health
13.3.1 Virence Health Company Details
13.3.2 Virence Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Virence Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.3.4 Virence Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Virence Health Recent Development
13.4 McKesson Corporation
13.4.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details
13.4.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 McKesson Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.4.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development
13.5 Cerner Corporation
13.5.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Cerner Corporation Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.5.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development
13.6 Henry Schein
13.6.1 Henry Schein Company Details
13.6.2 Henry Schein Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Henry Schein Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.6.4 Henry Schein Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Henry Schein Recent Development
13.7 eClinicalWorks
13.7.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details
13.7.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 eClinicalWorks Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.7.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development
13.8 Epic Systems
13.8.1 Epic Systems Company Details
13.8.2 Epic Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Epic Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.8.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Epic Systems Recent Development
13.9 Greenway Health
13.9.1 Greenway Health Company Details
13.9.2 Greenway Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Greenway Health Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.9.4 Greenway Health Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Greenway Health Recent Development
13.10 AdvancedMD
13.10.1 AdvancedMD Company Details
13.10.2 AdvancedMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 AdvancedMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
13.10.4 AdvancedMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 AdvancedMD Recent Development
13.11 MPN Software Systems
10.11.1 MPN Software Systems Company Details
10.11.2 MPN Software Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 MPN Software Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.11.4 MPN Software Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 MPN Software Systems Recent Development
13.12 Aprima Medical Software
10.12.1 Aprima Medical Software Company Details
10.12.2 Aprima Medical Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Aprima Medical Software Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.12.4 Aprima Medical Software Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Aprima Medical Software Recent Development
13.13 NextGen Healthcare
10.13.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details
10.13.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 NextGen Healthcare Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.13.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development
13.14 NexTech Systems
10.14.1 NexTech Systems Company Details
10.14.2 NexTech Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 NexTech Systems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.14.4 NexTech Systems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 NexTech Systems Recent Development
13.15 CollaborateMD
10.15.1 CollaborateMD Company Details
10.15.2 CollaborateMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 CollaborateMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.15.4 CollaborateMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 CollaborateMD Recent Development
13.16 CareCloud
10.16.1 CareCloud Company Details
10.16.2 CareCloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 CareCloud Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.16.4 CareCloud Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 CareCloud Recent Development
13.17 ChartPerfect
10.17.1 ChartPerfect Company Details
10.17.2 ChartPerfect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 ChartPerfect Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.17.4 ChartPerfect Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 ChartPerfect Recent Development
13.18 TotalMD
10.18.1 TotalMD Company Details
10.18.2 TotalMD Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 TotalMD Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.18.4 TotalMD Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 TotalMD Recent Development
13.19 Insta Health Solutions
10.19.1 Insta Health Solutions Company Details
10.19.2 Insta Health Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Insta Health Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.19.4 Insta Health Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Insta Health Solutions Recent Development
13.20 Bestosys Solutions
10.20.1 Bestosys Solutions Company Details
10.20.2 Bestosys Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Bestosys Solutions Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.20.4 Bestosys Solutions Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Bestosys Solutions Recent Development
13.21 Adroit Infosystems
10.21.1 Adroit Infosystems Company Details
10.21.2 Adroit Infosystems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Adroit Infosystems Medical Practice Management (PMS) Introduction
10.21.4 Adroit Infosystems Revenue in Medical Practice Management (PMS) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Adroit Infosystems Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
