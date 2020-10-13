Malabsorption Syndrome Treatment Market Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

Malabsorption Syndrome Treatment Market: Introduction

Malabsorption syndrome is a disorder that occurs when a person is incapable to absorb certain nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals from the diet. A few common disorders associated with malabsorption syndrome are celiac disease and lactose intolerance. Patients with the history of stomach and bowel surgery can also suffer from malabsorption syndrome.

Malabsorption syndrome can occur if an individual does not have enough amount of enzymes in the body; foreign invaders or bacteria are present in the body; or movement in the large or small intestine is more rapid than usual

Depending on severity of the condition, cause, and how long the patient has had the disorder, symptoms of malabsorption syndrome may vary

The most common symptoms of malabsorption syndrome are stomach cramping, diarrhea, gas, fatigue, bloating and stomach distention, stools that appear ‘greasy’ in texture, steatorrhea or stool that is pale white to white in color, and weakness

For confirmation of the diagnosis of malabsorption syndrome, healthcare professionals recommend the stool test, blood test, breathe test, or imaging test to the patient

Treatment of malabsorption syndrome depends on type or cause of the disease. Some of the treatment options for malabsorption syndrome are antidiarrheal agents, diet changes, antibiotics, various vitamins, intestinal hormones, medium-chain triglycerides, minerals, anti-inflammatory medications or steroids, and acid-reducing drugs.

Key Drivers of Global Malabsorption Syndrome Treatment Market

Increase in the number of people with diseases such as celiac disease, short bowel syndrome, and other intestinal disorders is expected to drive the global malabsorption syndrome treatment market during the forecast period

According to a study published by Celiac Disease Foundation, currently, the rate of global prevalence of malabsorption syndrome is estimated to be 1.4%, based on the blood test, and 0.7%, based on biopsy. The rate of prevalence of celiac disease was 08% in Europe and Oceania; 0.6% in Asia; 0.5% in Africa and North America; and 0.4% in South America.

Crohn’s Disease Segment to Expand at a Rapid Rate

In terms of disease condition, the global malabsorption syndrome treatment market can be divided into celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, Whipple’s disease, short bowel syndrome, intestinal disorders, and others

The Crohn’s disease segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of patients with Crohn’s disease

According to a study published in the Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology 2019, inflammatory bowel diseases including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are relapsing and chronic disorders of the gastrointestinal tract. Currently, over 1.5 million people in North America and 2 million people in Europe have inflammatory bowel disease.

Retail Pharmacies Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Based on distribution channel, the global malabsorption syndrome treatment market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to account for a major share of the global malabsorption syndrome treatment market by 2027, due to purchase of specialty drugs through retail pharmacies

North America to Dominate Global Malabsorption Syndrome Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global malabsorption syndrome treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Significant economic growth, increased investments, and risen prevalence of causative diseases, such as diarrhea, lactose intolerance, and cystic fibrosis, in the region are factors expected to drive the malabsorption syndrome treatment market in North America during the forecast period.

