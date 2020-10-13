Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market

Key Highlights of Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market

The global tall oil fatty acid market was valued at US$ 882.15 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

Mn in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period TOFA is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process. Pine wood logs are the primary raw materials required for paper production; therefore, forestry products such as pine trees and other coniferous trees comprise the raw materials for crude tall oil and subsequently TOFA.

TOFA is used in various end-user industries such as soaps & detergents, lubricants, fuel additives, paints & coatings, and plastics. It is used where long chain fatty acids are required. TOFA mainly comprises oleic acid and linoleic acid in almost equal proportion with trace amounts of linolenic, palmitic, and stearic acids. Oleic and linoleic acids are long chain fatty acids with 18 carbon chains. Dimer acids, alkyd resins, and fatty acid esters are the primary intermediate chemicals of TOFA. These are further processed for applications in end-user industries.

Key Drivers of Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market

One of the major factors working for the global tall oil fatty acids market is the risen use of these fatty acids over various applications in the raw petroleum production area. Attributable to the rising development of raw petroleum over in various regions across the globe, the increase of tall oil fatty acids has likewise picked up the pace considerably.

The pattern is foreseen to be sustained throughout the following couple of years also, with the enduring rise in R&D activities in Europe, North America, and the Middle East giving consistent development prospects. The surging demand for oleic acid, is considered as one of the central point that is foreseen to energize the development of the global tall oil fatty acid market in the coming years.

The market is likewise expected to profit by the rising demand of tall oil fatty acids from the soaps and detergent sector. Nevertheless, the market is contrarily influenced because of the low penetration rate of tall oil fatty acid in various developing nations, particularly crosswise over regions, for example, Asia Pacific.

Shifting market preference for tall oil fatty acid from tallow oil fatty acid in North America and Europe

Different types of oils and fats are used for the production of natural fatty acids. These include palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, tall oil, animal tallow, and rapeseed oil. Until three decades ago, primary raw materials used for manufacturing oleochemicals were coconut and tallow oil; the latter provided C18 and C16 fatty acids, while the former provided C14 and C12 fatty acids.

Initially, developed economies such as Japan and the U.S. as well as the European region relied significantly on tallow as it served as a cost-effective source of feedstock in the oleochemicals industry. However, after 1990, several health issues began to arise due to the consumption of tallow.

This eventually shifted the industry preference towards vegetable oils. Until 2012, prices of TOFA were comparatively lower than tallow derived oleic acids. As a result, many end product manufacturers shifted preference to tall oil fatty acids for applications such as soap & detergents, oilfield chemicals, and lubricants. Soaps & detergents made from TOFA are also considered to be more environmentally sustainable.

Consolidated Nature of Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market

The competitive scenario of the global tall oil fatty acid market is marked by highly consolidated situations and intense competitions among the key players. These players are working efficiently and in a well-organized manner in terms of overall share of the global tall oil fatty acid market.

In order to sustain their positions in the market, players are investing heavily in the R&D activities of more efficient and advanced varieties of the products. They are also making efforts to get into mergers and acquisitions and strengthen their in-house distribution chain of crude materials in order to expand their product portfolios.

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market: Research Scope

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by Product

Oleic acid

Linoleic acid

Others (Including linoleic acid, maleic acid, and stearic acid)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by Application

Dimer acid

Alkyd resin

Fatty acid ester

Others (Including dimer acid and fatty acid soaps)

Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market, by End User

Soap & detergents

Coatings

Lubricants

Plastics

Fuel additives

Metal working fluid

Others

