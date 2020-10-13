Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Evaporative Air Coolers Market

An evaporative air cooler refers to a type of air conditioner that functions by deriving the power of evaporation to bring down temperature of the surroundings. In the process of evaporation, water is turned into gas. As it happens, the particles of highest energy leave the water first and then it results in a drop of temperature. The global evaporative air coolers market is expected to gather momentum due to its high energy efficiency and effectiveness over traditional air conditioners.

In comparison with traditional air conditioners, evaporative coolers come with two major advantages. These two major benefits of evaporative air coolers are sustainability and high energy efficiency. Both the benefits come from the fact that these air coolers make use of far less electricity than the traditional ones to function. As a matter of fact, the traditional air conditioners reportedly make use of as much as seven times more electrical power than evaporative air coolers. This disadvantage of conventional air conditioners is likely to open up the scope of growth for the global evaporative air coolers market in the years to come.

Utilization of less electricity indicates at evaporative cooler reducing the carbon footprint in the environment. It also means lesser utility bills, which makes it an economically feasible option for middle class people. This factor is likely to drive the demand for evaporative air coolers in the years to come. Furthermore, these coolers do not use any kind of chemical refrigerants and it uses only water. Therefore, these coolers are not harmful for the ozone layer.

Type, application, function, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global evaporative air coolers market has been categorized. Such dissection of the market comes with the purpose to offer stakeholders with a detailed and clear analysis of the global evaporative air coolers market.

Global Evaporative Air Coolers Market: Notable Developments

One of the developments that offer a glimpse of the market dynamics about the global evaporative air coolers market is mentioned below:

In January 2018, the US-based Baltimore Aircoil Company launched Nexus Modular Hybrid Cooler in the market. This new cooler is one of the very first intelligent hybrid fluid, and plug-and-play cooling system that is made to optimize savings of energy and water and to simplify the design of the system.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global evaporative air coolers market include the below-mentioned:

Fujian Jinghui Environmental Technology Co., Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Aolan (Fujian) Industry Co., Ltd

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l

Seeley International Pty Ltd

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

