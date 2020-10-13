Irrigation Automation Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top Emerging Companies Like: The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Irrigation Automation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Irrigation Automation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Irrigation Automation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Irrigation Automation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Irrigation Automation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Irrigation Automation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Irrigation Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Irrigation Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Irrigation Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Irrigation Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Irrigation Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Irrigation Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Irrigation Automation Market Research Report: The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Weathermatic, Nelson Irrigation, Mottech Water Solution, Avanijal Agri Automation, Calsense, Water Bit, Hydropoint Data Systems, Irritec S.P.A, Blurain, Novagric, Hortau, Tevatronic Irrigation Automation

Irrigation Automation Market Types: Fully Automatic, Semiautomatic Irrigation Automation



Irrigation Automation Market Applications: Agricultural Planting Base, Flower Ornamental Garden, other



The Irrigation Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Irrigation Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Irrigation Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Irrigation Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Irrigation Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Irrigation Automation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Irrigation Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Irrigation Automation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Irrigation Automation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Fully Automatic

1.4.3 Semiautomatic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Agricultural Planting Base

1.5.3 Flower Ornamental Garden

1.5.4 other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Irrigation Automation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Irrigation Automation Industry

1.6.1.1 Irrigation Automation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Irrigation Automation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Irrigation Automation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Irrigation Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Irrigation Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Irrigation Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Irrigation Automation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Irrigation Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Irrigation Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Irrigation Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Irrigation Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Irrigation Automation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Irrigation Automation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Irrigation Automation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Irrigation Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Irrigation Automation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Irrigation Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 The Toro Company

13.1.1 The Toro Company Company Details

13.1.2 The Toro Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 The Toro Company Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.1.4 The Toro Company Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 The Toro Company Recent Development

13.2 Hunter Industries

13.2.1 Hunter Industries Company Details

13.2.2 Hunter Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Hunter Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Hunter Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Development

13.3 Valmont Industries

13.3.1 Valmont Industries Company Details

13.3.2 Valmont Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Valmont Industries Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.3.4 Valmont Industries Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Valmont Industries Recent Development

13.4 Rain Bird

13.4.1 Rain Bird Company Details

13.4.2 Rain Bird Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Rain Bird Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Rain Bird Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Rain Bird Recent Development

13.5 Jain Irrigation Systems

13.5.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Company Details

13.5.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.5.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

13.6 Lindsay Corporation

13.6.1 Lindsay Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Lindsay Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Lindsay Corporation Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.6.4 Lindsay Corporation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Netafim

13.7.1 Netafim Company Details

13.7.2 Netafim Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Netafim Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Netafim Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Netafim Recent Development

13.8 Galcon

13.8.1 Galcon Company Details

13.8.2 Galcon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Galcon Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.8.4 Galcon Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Galcon Recent Development

13.9 Rubicon Water

13.9.1 Rubicon Water Company Details

13.9.2 Rubicon Water Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Rubicon Water Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Rubicon Water Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Rubicon Water Recent Development

13.10 Weathermatic

13.10.1 Weathermatic Company Details

13.10.2 Weathermatic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Weathermatic Irrigation Automation Introduction

13.10.4 Weathermatic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Weathermatic Recent Development

13.11 Nelson Irrigation

10.11.1 Nelson Irrigation Company Details

10.11.2 Nelson Irrigation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nelson Irrigation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Nelson Irrigation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Development

13.12 Mottech Water Solution

10.12.1 Mottech Water Solution Company Details

10.12.2 Mottech Water Solution Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Mottech Water Solution Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.12.4 Mottech Water Solution Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mottech Water Solution Recent Development

13.13 Avanijal Agri Automation

10.13.1 Avanijal Agri Automation Company Details

10.13.2 Avanijal Agri Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Avanijal Agri Automation Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.13.4 Avanijal Agri Automation Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Avanijal Agri Automation Recent Development

13.14 Calsense

10.14.1 Calsense Company Details

10.14.2 Calsense Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Calsense Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.14.4 Calsense Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Calsense Recent Development

13.15 Water Bit

10.15.1 Water Bit Company Details

10.15.2 Water Bit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Water Bit Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.15.4 Water Bit Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Water Bit Recent Development

13.16 Hydropoint Data Systems

10.16.1 Hydropoint Data Systems Company Details

10.16.2 Hydropoint Data Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hydropoint Data Systems Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.16.4 Hydropoint Data Systems Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hydropoint Data Systems Recent Development

13.17 Irritec S.P.A

10.17.1 Irritec S.P.A Company Details

10.17.2 Irritec S.P.A Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Irritec S.P.A Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.17.4 Irritec S.P.A Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Irritec S.P.A Recent Development

13.18 Blurain

10.18.1 Blurain Company Details

10.18.2 Blurain Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Blurain Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.18.4 Blurain Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Blurain Recent Development

13.19 Novagric

10.19.1 Novagric Company Details

10.19.2 Novagric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Novagric Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.19.4 Novagric Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Novagric Recent Development

13.20 Hortau

10.20.1 Hortau Company Details

10.20.2 Hortau Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Hortau Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.20.4 Hortau Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Hortau Recent Development

13.21 Tevatronic

10.21.1 Tevatronic Company Details

10.21.2 Tevatronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Tevatronic Irrigation Automation Introduction

10.21.4 Tevatronic Revenue in Irrigation Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Tevatronic Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

