Industrial Automation Systems Market Demand, Regional Analysis Growth Drivers, Leading Companies and Forecasts 2026 | ABB, Emerson, Honeywell

The report titled Global Industrial Automation Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Automation Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Automation Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Automation Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Automation Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Automation Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Automation Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Automation Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Automation Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Automation Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Automation Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Automation Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Research Report: ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Siemens, GE, Mitsubishi, Omron, Toshiba, Wartsila, Larsen & Toubro, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Dubrule Electrical & Automation

Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed or Hard Automation

Programmable Automation

Flexible or Soft Automation



Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Segmentation by Application: Marine

Oil & Gas

Energy

Construction

Automotive

Others



The Industrial Automation Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Automation Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Automation Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Automation Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Automation Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Automation Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Automation Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Automation Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Automation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed or Hard Automation

1.4.3 Programmable Automation

1.4.4 Flexible or Soft Automation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Marine

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Automotive

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Automation Systems Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Automation Systems Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Automation Systems Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Automation Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Industrial Automation Systems Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Industrial Automation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Industrial Automation Systems Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Systems Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Industrial Automation Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Industrial Automation Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Emerson

8.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.2.2 Emerson Overview

8.2.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Emerson Product Description

8.2.5 Emerson Related Developments

8.3 Honeywell

8.3.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.3.2 Honeywell Overview

8.3.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.3.5 Honeywell Related Developments

8.4 Siemens

8.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens Overview

8.4.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.5 GE

8.5.1 GE Corporation Information

8.5.2 GE Overview

8.5.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 GE Product Description

8.5.5 GE Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

8.7 Omron

8.7.1 Omron Corporation Information

8.7.2 Omron Overview

8.7.3 Omron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Omron Product Description

8.7.5 Omron Related Developments

8.8 Toshiba

8.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.8.2 Toshiba Overview

8.8.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.8.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.9 Wartsila

8.9.1 Wartsila Corporation Information

8.9.2 Wartsila Overview

8.9.3 Wartsila Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wartsila Product Description

8.9.5 Wartsila Related Developments

8.10 Larsen & Toubro

8.10.1 Larsen & Toubro Corporation Information

8.10.2 Larsen & Toubro Overview

8.10.3 Larsen & Toubro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Larsen & Toubro Product Description

8.10.5 Larsen & Toubro Related Developments

8.11 Mitsubishi Electric

8.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

8.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

8.12 Schneider Electric

8.12.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.12.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.12.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.12.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.13 Dubrule Electrical & Automation

8.13.1 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Corporation Information

8.13.2 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Overview

8.13.3 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Product Description

8.13.5 Dubrule Electrical & Automation Related Developments

9 Industrial Automation Systems Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Industrial Automation Systems Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Industrial Automation Systems Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Automation Systems Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Automation Systems Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Automation Systems Distributors

11.3 Industrial Automation Systems Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Industrial Automation Systems Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Industrial Automation Systems Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Automation Systems Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

